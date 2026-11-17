42 Tales From Life: A Modern Bestiary By Richard Dawkins Published by Head of Zeus/Bloomsbury 368 pages ₹1,699 Separating art from science keeps us from appreciating the common thread of wonder and enquiry that both artists and scientists use when they weave narratives to help us make sense of our world. British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins bridges these seemingly disparate worlds in his book 42 Tales From Life: A Modern Bestiary. With the rigour of a researcher and panache of a poet, he proves that popular science writing does not have to involve talking down. Separating art from science keeps us from appreciating the common thread of wonder and enquiry that both artists and scientists use when they weave narratives to help us make sense of our world. British evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins bridges these seemingly disparate worlds in his book 42 Tales From Life: A Modern Bestiary. With the rigour of a researcher and panache of a poet, he proves that popular science writing does not have to involve talking down.

Each of these 42 essays pairs evocatively written prose with an artwork by the late German zoologist and artist Ernst Haeckel. His Kunstformen der Natur (Art Forms in Nature) is a milestone work of lithographic and halftone prints published in installments between 1899 and 1904.

Dr Dawkins uses Haeckel’s striking illustrations of sea anemones,hummingbirds, starfish, antelopes, frogs, bats, and several other life forms, while spinning tales that are both descriptive and analytical. Notably, Haeckel’s “representations of living creatures” found an audience outside the scientific community as well. Apart from being “an outstanding artist”, whose work is “said to have influenced painters of the calibre of Gustav Klimt and Edvard Munch”, Haeckel comes across as a man on a mission. Apparently, he “slept only three to four hours per night”. But, living in a pre-Netflix era, without the temptations of binge-watching, he managed to devote a substantial chunk of his waking hours to discovering and naming new species, producing monographs, giving lectures and publishing an estimated “3,000 exquisitely detailed drawings of the animals he studied”.

The essays are packed with fascinating details. Did you know, for instance, that honeybees use a code to inform their hive-mates about “the distance and direction of food sources”, and that this code is disseminated through a dance? Or that starfish don’t have blood vessels but tube feet that use hydraulic pressure to pump sea water, which then powers their movements? Or that amoebae forage for bacteria by secreting a chemical that “diffuses outwards like a popular meme or juicy rumour”, which causes other amoebae that detect it to secrete the same chemical? Dr Dawkins, considered among the foremost champions of biologist Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection, does not merely revel in the beauty of non-human creatures. In this book, he questions the “snobbish” idea that humanity is the pinnacle of evolution, and calls out the folly of classifying animals as higher or lower from the standpoint of how much they resemble us.

His critique of the speciesism that accompanies an anthropocentric view of the universe is well-captured in his question, “If swifts, sparrowhawks or cheetahs could talk, might they rank species by how fast they can travel? Could elephants look favourably on tapirs, elephant shrews and elephant seals as showing promising starts along the main trunk road to full proboscitude?” This challenge to human exceptionalism feels especially urgent right now. The arrival of this book in the Indian market coincides with widespread public resistance to the Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026. Published by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, these rules threaten to take away the safeguards that now exist under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960) and the Wildlife Protection Act (1972).

One hopes that Dr Dawkins’ book falls in the hands of policymakers as they mull over objections raised by scientists, veterinarians, animal rights activists, students, and civil society groups. They are demanding immediate withdrawal of these proposed rules, and the strengthening of existing protections outlined in the Breeding of and Experiments on Animals (Control and Supervision) Rules, 1998, which were updated in 2001 and 2006 through gazette notifications. Thanks to Dr Dawkins, readers who might have previously thought of an octopus only as a source of meat or as a research subject in a laboratory will now think of the creature as “intelligent” and “dextrous”, and with “a nervous system distributed over all eight arms”. At the root of each arm is a satellite brain, and all these arms communicate using a nerve ring that connects them.

While Dr Dawkins avoids animal welfare discourse, he seems to build on his dialogue with moral philosopher Peter Singer — author of the book Animal Liberation (1975) — who appeared on Dr Dawkins’ podcast The Poetry of Reality in 2023. Dr Dawkins drew an analogy between meat-eating and slavery, saying that the latter was acceptable as a norm until it wasn’t, and that moral philosophers must raise public consciousness and shift societal norms to end animal exploitation. 42 Tales From Life would also make excellent reading for anyone following the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey. The summit has stood out for its concerted efforts to integrate wild animals into climate policy, and a push for lower-emission, plant-based diets through policy discussions and catering options available on the ground.