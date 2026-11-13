'The NAC was a purely advisory body with no executive authority'

Belonging: A Journey of Love

by Sonia Gandhi

Published by HarperCollins India

526 pages ₹1,299

In reality, there was an unspoken division of responsibility between the prime minister and me, one that worked smoothly: The government under Dr Manmohan Singh, and the party under me. A core group met weekly with the prime minister to ensure coordination between the two. Its other members were Pranab Mukherjee, who had been a minister in Indira Gandhi’s cabinet in the ’70s; the politically insightful Arjun Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh; A K Antony, a former chief minister of Kerala; and Ahmed Patel.

We also met regularly as members of the Strategy Group, set up to discuss issues to be taken up in Parliament. Sometimes Pranab-ji, as I always called him, would stay back for a chat. He had developed serious differences with the Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and on one occasion, in 2010, I think, after expressing his frustration, he shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top, which I understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become prime minister. I gently changed the subject, and though he may have been disappointed, he never made me feel he held it against me. Our party did nominate him in 2012 as the UPA [United Progressive Alliance] candidate for president, the highest office in our republic, and he was elected. İ often called on him, mostly

just to converse with the erudite and knowledgeable politician that he always remained. It was a fine balance our government had to maintain, between promoting economic prosperity and social justice. Post-Independence, the government of our first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had taken on the enormous task of repairing the ravages of colonialism: Fostering industrial growth in a poor agrarian society through a mixed economy of private and public enterprise, with an emphasis on the public sector. His policies rapidly created a much-needed industrial base for India — power generation and mining, steel and aluminium production, amongst others — and looking ahead, institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Institute of Management (IIM) that he also set up became the foundation of our information technology revolution. However, as over the decades the economy evolved and diversified, state controls became a drag on growth. Recognising this, Rajiv [Gandhi] took the first steps towards liberalisation. P V Narasimha Rao’s Congress government, with Dr Manmohan Singh as his finance minister, paved the way to the next stage of rapid growth. Our UPA continued with the reforms, putting India on the map as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

While the UPA was of course in favour of economic reforms, my primary duty as Congress president, as I saw it, was to make sure that the promises made in our manifesto concerning poverty alleviation were implemented. In our country, as elsewhere, the better-off sections of society can more easily and swiftly improve their economic situation; in our view the powerless poor should not have to wait indefinitely for the benefits of growth to reach them, as all too often happens even when there is economic progress. Hence the need for a mechanism to redress the imbalance: This was the National Advisory Council (NAC), set up in June 2004 by the prime minister with me as chairperson. It was tasked with suggesting social policies and drafting legislations concerning our manifesto guarantees: The Right to Information, the Right to Work, the Right to Food, the Right to Education, and other essential laws aimed at protecting women’s rights and the rights of forest-dwelling communities.

The new NAC came directly under Dr Manmohan Singh. It was a purely advisory body with no executive authority. Its meetings were held every month, sometimes more often, and its proceedings and recommendations were transparent, widely publicised on its website. The NAC members had been vetted and cleared by the government. All were there in a voluntary capacity, reimbursed only for their NAC-related travel and accommodation. They were a group of highly respected citizens — mainly academics, activists, and professionals chosen for their expertise in a spectrum of people’s rights — such as employment, healthcare, sustenance, education, and transparency in governance. The drafts of the NAC’s policy recommendations would have to be circulated and examined in concerned government departments for approval before the next step of going to Parliament for further discussion as a bill. Some of the NAC draft bills were rejected after being discussed and never reached the stage of appearing before Parliament, but those that did made a substantial difference to the lives of

the people. The NAC members taught me a great deal about finding solutions to our society’s problems. My own experience of the lives of the underprivileged was drawn from my work in the Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, and from all I had witnessed during my tours in the country. They had lived intimately with the people’s day-to-day concerns, had worked to make them aware of their legal rights, helped them to stand up for what was due to them from the government, and joined hands with other rights activists. Discussions at our meetings were free and open, accommodating differences of opinion, even if at times it meant I’d hear criticism of past and present Congress government policies. The atmosphere was congenial, and everyone looked forward to the breaks where the coffee and snacks were brought from my home.

The NAC was run to begin with by a government-appointed joint secretary, Pulok Chatterjee — modest, hardworking, and sensitive to the hardship of those whose voices were unheard. He had worked with Rajiv and been my private secretary when I was leader of the opposition. The NAC office with a small secretariat was housed in 2 Motilal Nehru Marg, not far from my home. After some renovation the house came into its own as a charming colonial bungalow with old-style verandahs and fireplaces. I hung in the conference room and other spaces some framed photographs taken by Rajiv, mostly of village life and children, and brought some decorative pieces from home to cheer my office and give it a lived-in atmosphere. I was excited to discover in a corner at the back of the compound a small three-hundred-year-old mosque, rather dilapidated and no longer in use but perfect in its proportions. A historian from the National Museum dated it and directed us to an expert who renovated it. It was one of the relics of Mughal rule that can still be found in the compounds of a number of bungalows built by the British before Independence.

Another surprise, a contemporary one: An impeccably kept kitchen garden, to the right of the entrance. The mali (gardener) was clearly devoted to his vocation, and I used to stop for a chat with him whenever I passed his way, admiring his handiwork — seedlings crisscrossing in perfect lines and rows, and thriving rosemary plants that somehow never survived in my vegetable patch. The compound also had some beautiful old trees: Ashoka, varieties of ficus and lime, and a small grove of amla (Indian gooseberry). I added to these two mandarin orange shrubs in large pots, one on each side of the back verandah; a Magnolia grandiflora near the entrance; and two frangipani, one on each side of the entrance. I loved to stop and inhale the sweet fragrance of the orange shrubs and the magnolia when they were in bloom. By the time we left the NAC office in 2014 the magnolia had grown tall and sturdy. The place had become to me a sanctuary, quiet and undisturbed by phone calls, urgent messages, demands of any kind other than the work in hand. Since then the house has been occupied by a BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] minister and sometimes, driving past, I’ve craned my neck to spot the trees; I’ve glimpsed one frangipani but never my favourite magnolia. Does it still exist? And the green-fingered gardener? And the mosque?