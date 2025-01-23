Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Automotive sector calls for tax rebates, AI push

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. In the lead-up to the presentation, multiple sectors have voiced their concerns and expectations.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom, said, "As we move closer to the unveiling of Union Budget 2025, at Droom, we would appreciate policies that will give a push to drive India's digital transformation, especially in the automotive sector. The previous Budget announcements have been forward-looking in giving a boost to emerging technologies."

" And we expect this year's budget to focus on boosting indigenous capabilities in AI and data science. These are going to be crucial frontiers in making vehicle buying and selling more transparent, affordable, and efficient. Furthermore, we'd look forward to measures that will bolster the used vehicle market in the country, such as tax rebates from eco-friendly vehicles, simplified GST structure for automatic services, etc."

The finance minister is scheduled to present the Budget speech in Parliament at 11 am on February 1, 2025.