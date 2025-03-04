Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Apple launches iPad Air with M3 at Rs 59900 onwards: Price, features, more

Apple launches iPad Air with M3 at Rs 59900 onwards: Price, features, more

iPad Air with M3 is available for pre-order from March 4, with availability slated for March 12. It is offered in 11-inch and 13-inch display options and blue, purple, starlight, and space grey colour

Apple iPad Air with M3, Magic Keyboard

Apple iPad Air with M3 with new Magic Keyboard Photo: Apple

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has launched the iPad Air with M3 in 11-inch and 13-inch display options, starting at Rs 59,900. The M3 chip features an 8-core central processing unit (CPU) and a 9-core graphics processing unit (GPU), with support for dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and ray tracing. This configuration is standard across all models and variants, enabling support for Apple Intelligence, which is set to debut in India in April with support for localised English.
 
What is new in iPad Air with M3
 
The iPad Air with M3 supports the full suite of Apple Intelligence features, including those exclusive to the iPad lineup. These include:
 
  • Clean Up in Photos – removes distracting elements from images
  • Enhanced search – allows natural language support for finding photos and videos
  • Image Wand in Notes – converts rough sketches into polished images
  • Image Playground – generates images from text prompts
  • Revamped Siri – now integrates with ChatGPT
  • System-wide Writing Tools – improves text input across apps
The iPad Air with M3 also caters to gaming enthusiasts, offering dynamic caching alongside hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing. According to Apple, it delivers up to four times faster performance than the iPad Air with M1, enhancing graphics rendering with improved lighting, reflections, and shadows for a more immersive gaming experience.

Also Read

MacBook Air with M3 and iPad Air

Tim Cook confirms Air-related product launch for this week: What to expect

Apple MacBook Air, iPad Air, iPad 10th gen, Air Tag

Apple M4 MacBook Air to be launched soon, iPads and more to follow: Details

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, iPad (10th Gen), OnePlus Pad Go

Flipkart 'Tablet Premier League': Check deals, offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs

Tech wrap Oct 23

Tech wrap Oct 23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, iPad mini, WhatsApp and more

Apple iPad mini 7

Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

Apple has introduced a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air. The keyboard features a built-in trackpad and a 14-key function row with access to screen brightness and volume controls. It attaches magnetically, with the Smart Connector facilitating power and data transfer without Bluetooth. A machined aluminium hinge includes a USB-C connector for charging.
Apple iPad Air with M3: India pricing and availability
 
The iPad Air with M3 is available for pre-order from March 4, with sales beginning on March 12. It is offered in two display sizes and four colour finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. Below are the storage variants and their pricing:
 
11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi
  • 128GB storage: Rs 59,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 69,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,09,900
11-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • 128GB storage: Rs 74,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 84,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 1,04,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,24,900
13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi
  • 128GB storage: Rs 79,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 89,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 1,09,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,29,900
13-inch iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular
  • 128GB storage: Rs 94,900
  • 256GB storage: Rs 1,04,900
  • 512GB storage: Rs 1,24,900
  • 1TB storage: Rs 1,44,900
iPad Air with M3: Accessories and pricing
  • 11-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 26,900
  • 13-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 29,900
  • Apple Pencil Pro: Rs 11,900
  • Apple Pencil (USB-C): Rs 7,900

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3a series

Nothing launches Phone 3a series: Watch unboxing; check price, offers, more

Samsung Galaxy A56

Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series phones with OneUI 7, AI: India Pricing

POCO M7 5G

POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G and Galaxy M16 5G

Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

New MSI laptops

MSI unveils range of laptops powered by Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

Topics : Apple Inc Apple iPad iPad Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025IND vs AUS ScorecardIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon