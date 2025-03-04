IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: Hardik strikes, Connolly departs early; AUS 4-1

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LiveNew Update

IND vs AUS semi final 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Hardik Pandya gets the early breakthrough for India as he sends Cooper Connolly back to the pavillion

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Australia semifinal live score updates today

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
2:54 PM

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 13 runs from the over!

Over Summary wd 0 0 wd 4 6 1 0; Australia 17/1 after 4 overs; Steve Smith 0 (1) Travis Head 12 (14)
 
Hardik continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Smith ends the over with a block.
 
Ball 5 - A quick single towards point this time.
 
Ball 4 - He flicks it towards backward sq. leg for a SIX.
 
Ball 3 - Another wide delivery outside leg is folowed by a hard hit by Head towards long off for FOUR.
 
Ball 2 - He is struggling with the straighter length as he blocks another one.
 
Ball 1 - Head leaves the short pitched delivery which is called wide. He follows it up with a push towards point.

2:47 PM

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shami gets the breakthrough!

Over Summary 0 0 wd 0 0 0 W; Australia 4/1 after 3 overs; Connolly 0 (9) Travis Head 1 (9)
 
Shami continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He loses his wicket on the final delivery and is finally caught behind by KL Rahul.
 
Ball 5 - Beaten again by the bounce. Connolly struggling to get bat on ball so far.
 
Ball 4 - Another swing and a miss by Connolly as Shami maintains his line and length.
 
Ball 3 - A wide ball is followed by a brilliant inswinger that zipped past close to the off stump.
 
Ball 2 - He is beaten again outside off stump as he tries to hit it past point.
 
Ball 1 - Swing and a miss from Connolly.

2:40 PM

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary wd 0 0 0 0 0 0; Australia 3/0 after 2 overs; Connolly 0 (3) Travis Head 1 (9)
 
Hardik into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Head ends the over with a push towards back point. No run.
 
Ball 5 - He blocks the next delivery as well with hardik not giving him any room at the moment.
 
Ball 4 - Another block by the batter towards point.
 
Ball 3 - Swing and a miss by Head.
 
Ball 2 - A hit towards mid on but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 1 - An awkward block again by the batter as he was surprised by the bounce.
 
Ball 1 - Head leaves the first wide ballone outside off stump.

2:34 PM

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start from Shami!

Over Summary wd 0 0 1 0 0 0; Australia 2/0 after 1 over; Connolly 0 (3) Travis Head 1 (3)
 
Mohd Shami begins the attack
 
Ball 6 - Swing and a miss to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - He Another push towards long on but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 4 - Connolly pushes his first ball towards point. No run
 
Ball 3 - A drive towards cover but only 1 run.
 
Ball 2 - A push towards mid on but no run.
 
Ball 1 - A wide ball outside off stump is followed by an awkward block by Head. Shami had a chance to catch it but went just wide of his grip

2:16 PM

Australia Playing 11 for 1st semifinal

Australia (Playing XI): Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

2:16 PM

India Playing 11 for the first semifinal

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

2:08 PM

India vs Australia PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Men In Blue unchanged

India go with four spinners in their Playing 11, unchanged from previous match.

2:07 PM

India vs Australia PLAYING 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes in Aussies XI

Australia make two changes in their Playing 11, bringing in Cooper Connolly for Short and Sangha comes in for Johnson.

2:04 PM

India vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Australia captain Steve Smith wins the toss and elects to bat first.

1:59 PM

India vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Rohit Shara is on the way to the pitch for the toss. Stay tuned for latest updates of IND vs AUS toss

1:52 PM

India vs Australia LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss between India and Australia will take place in 10 minutes. Stay tunef for the latest updates.

1:40 PM

India vs Australia LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction of both the teams

Australia Probable XI: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshius, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy

1:33 PM

India vs Australia LIVE UPDATES: IND vs AUS head-to-head in Champions Trophy

A storied rivalry revisited
 
The Champions Trophy has seen India and Australia cross swords four times before, with India winning two and losing one of those encounters. However, the two sides have not faced each other in the tournament since their rain-affected 2009 clash in Centurion.
 
In ICC Champions Trophy
 
India leads 2-1 in four encounters, with one No Result.
 
- 1998: India won by 44 runs (Dhaka)
 
- 2000: India won by 20 runs (Nairobi)

1:20 PM

India vs Australia LIVE UPDATES: How the two teams fared in ICC ODI events?

In ICC ODI World Cups (14 matches)
 
Australia wins: 9
 
India wins: 5
 

1:09 PM

India vs Australia: Key stats and head-to-head record ahead of semi-final

Australia hold historical edge, but recent battles are even
 
Australia have traditionally dominated India in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), leading the overall head-to-head record 84-57. In ICC ODI tournaments, too, the Aussies hold the upper hand with a 10-7 advantage. However, since 2020, the contest has been evenly poised, with both teams winning seven matches each.
 
India’s only World Cup 2023 loss: A spin failure
 
India had an almost flawless run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, with their only defeat coming in the final against Australia. A key factor in that loss was the ineffectiveness of India’s spinners—Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja—who returned wicketless, conceding 99 runs in 20 overs.
 
Rohit Sharma: Powerplay master

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been a force at the top, leading all ODI batters in powerplay runs (Overs 1-10) since 2023. He remains the only player to cross the 1000-run mark in this phase during the period. Among the 100 players who have scored at least 100 runs in this phase, only Australia’s Travis Head boasts a better strike rate (130.48).
 
With both teams evenly matched in recent years, the upcoming Champions Trophy semi-final promises to be a high-intensity battle.
Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
 
Australia made two changes from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson.
India vs Australia Playing 11 for 1st semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy 2025  India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Australia Playing 11: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha
 
Australia’s unshakable spirit in ICC knockouts
 
  India's challenge would not be a simple one. Even without their pace troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, Australia remains a team that thrives in high-pressure games. Their stunning chase of 352 against Australia in Lahore, just days ago, was a testament to their resilience and ability to punch above their weight when it matters most.
 
The scars of past heartbreaks are still fresh for India. The 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2023 World Cup final, and the 2023 World Test Championship final—all lost to the Aussies. The last time India prevailed over them in an ICC knockout was way back in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. Fourteen years on, India has the perfect chance to flip the script.
 
Spin-heavy gamble pays off
 
A major factor behind India’s confidence heading into this semi-final is their spin-heavy approach, which initially faced widespread criticism. Packing the squad with five spinners seemed a risky call, but in the sluggish conditions of Dubai, it has turned out to be a tactical masterstroke.
 
Familiarity with the surfaces has played its part, but India’s spinners have also shown adaptability. With no vicious turn on offer, they have embraced patience, outfoxing batters with subtle variations and tight lines rather than extravagant movement.
 
A defining battle on the cards
 
For India, this semi-final is more than just another high-stakes encounter—it is a shot at redemption. For Australia, it is another chance to prove why they are the ultimate big-game side, regardless of personnel. As the two cricketing powerhouses collide in Dubai, the battle will be as much about history as it is about the present.
 

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Australia Live telecast in India

 
The IND vs AUS Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.
 

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

 
In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.
 
Stay tuned for Australia vs India live score updates and full scorecard of Champions Trophy's today match here...

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

