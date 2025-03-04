IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: Hardik strikes, Connolly departs early; AUS 4-1

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Australia made two changes from their previous match playing XI, bringing in Cooper Connolly for injured Matthews Short and Tanveer Sangha for Spencer Johnson.

India vs Australia Playing 11 for 1st semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy Australia Playing 11: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha

Australia’s unshakable spirit in ICC knockouts

India's challenge would not be a simple one. Even without their pace troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, Australia remains a team that thrives in high-pressure games. Their stunning chase of 352 against Australia in Lahore, just days ago, was a testament to their resilience and ability to punch above their weight when it matters most.

The scars of past heartbreaks are still fresh for India. The 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final, the 2023 World Cup final, and the 2023 World Test Championship final—all lost to the Aussies. The last time India prevailed over them in an ICC knockout was way back in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. Fourteen years on, India has the perfect chance to flip the script.

Spin-heavy gamble pays off

A major factor behind India’s confidence heading into this semi-final is their spin-heavy approach, which initially faced widespread criticism. Packing the squad with five spinners seemed a risky call, but in the sluggish conditions of Dubai, it has turned out to be a tactical masterstroke.

Familiarity with the surfaces has played its part, but India’s spinners have also shown adaptability. With no vicious turn on offer, they have embraced patience, outfoxing batters with subtle variations and tight lines rather than extravagant movement.

A defining battle on the cards

For India, this semi-final is more than just another high-stakes encounter—it is a shot at redemption. For Australia, it is another chance to prove why they are the ultimate big-game side, regardless of personnel. As the two cricketing powerhouses collide in Dubai, the battle will be as much about history as it is about the present.

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Australia Live telecast in India

The IND vs AUS Champions Trophy match live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD with Hindi commentary in India.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 Live streaming in India

In the Champions Trophy 2025, the live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on the JioHotar's app and website in India.

