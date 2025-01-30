Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: MSMEs seek focus on renewable energy, CBG, biomass investments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The session will be broadcast live on official Parliament channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, with streaming available on the government's YouTube platforms.
Since the Narendra Modi-led government assumed office in 2014, several significant changes have been introduced in the budget process. These include merging the Rail Budget with the main Budget in 2017, moving the presentation date to February 1, and transitioning to a digital format in 2021.
Abhinav Govil, DGM – Marketing from CEID Consultants and Engineering, said, "To make MSMEs more agile towards environmental compliance, the Budget should allocate additional funds to strengthen renewable energy investments, particularly in compressed biogas (CBG) and biomass projects, building upon the previous Rs 19,700 crore allocated for green energy and energy transition."
"Introducing policies that mandate the substitution of at least 20 per cent of fossil fuels with CBG would help MSMEs reduce their dependence on imported energy while promoting domestic bioenergy production. Further, establishing policies for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) segregation enables MSMEs to achieve environmental compliance, reduce energy costs, and help India meet its net-zero emissions target while advancing both economic and environmental sustainability," Govil said.
Insurance sector seeks tax incentives for term policies, retirement products: Axis Max Life Insurance CEO
Prashant Tripathy, managing director and CEO, Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd, said, "As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, we anticipate progressive policy measures that will strengthen India's financial ecosystem and accelerate the journey toward Viksit Bharat by 2047. We urge the introduction of a distinct tax deduction for life insurance, especially term insurance, under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Additionally, extending this benefit under the New Tax Regime would broaden financial protection and social security for a larger population segment."
"To encourage long-term retirement planning, we recommend aligning the tax treatment of life insurance pension products with the National Pension System (NPS). Allowing deductions of Rs 50,000 and 10 per cent/14 per cent of basic salary under Section 80CCD would be a step toward strengthening retirement security and promoting wider financial inclusion," Tripathy said.
1:16 PM
Education sector seeks teacher empowerment, tech integration in Budget 2025: Teach For India CEO
Shaheen Mistri, founder and CEO of Teach For India, said, "Delivering quality education in India demands a comprehensive approach prioritising leadership at every stage, from policy formulation to classroom instruction. The upcoming Union Budget can play a pivotal role by investing in teacher empowerment through robust professional development programmes."
"Furthermore, the Budget can strategically integrate technology into the education system, leveraging its potential while mitigating the risks associated with social media and AI. Finally, reforming assessment practices to accurately measure students' progress in developing leadership qualities, collaborative skills, and 21st-century competencies is crucial for ensuring that our education system effectively prepares students to thrive in the dynamic and interconnected world of the 21st century."
1:14 PM
Industry seeks push for job creation, female workforce support: Unstop CEO
Ankit Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Unstop, said, "With the Budget coming up, we believe there will be movement in the skill development and entrepreneurship industry. The Confederation of Indian Industry has proposed the formulation of a comprehensive National Employment Policy. This aims to consolidate various employment generating schemes across ministries and states that will enhance the focus on job creation. We feel there may be an increase in measures to boost female participation in the workforce through policy support for flexible work arrangements and incentives for organisations promoting gender diversity."
"We hope there will be a continued support for entrepreneurship, through increased investment in sectors like AI and IoT and the simplification of regulatory processes, will create a more conducive environment for startups, encouraging innovation and job creation."
1:01 PM
India’s beauty industry eyes Budget 2025 for policies supporting ethical innovation
Mihir Jain, sales and marketing director, Insight Cosmetics, said, "With market predictions indicating a value of $34 billion by 2028, India's beauty and personal care sector is expected to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-11 per cent. As key players in the industry, we are hopeful that the Union Budget 2025 will introduce measures that support innovation, particularly in cruelty-free, vegan, and toxic-free beauty products. The beauty sector is set for significant growth, and we believe that policies promoting ethical beauty practices will help propel the industry forward."
Jain said, "By prioritising cruelty-free and toxic-free beauty products, the government can play a crucial role in making India a global leader in ethical beauty. We are confident that these initiatives will create fresh opportunities for brands, inspire greater consumer trust, and enhance India’s reputation as a hub for high-quality, ethically produced beauty products."
12:19 PM
Will Budget 2025 support green logistics and modern infrastructure development?
Subhasish Chakraborty, founder, chairman, and managing director of DTDC Express Ltd, said, "The logistics sector stands at a transformative crossroads, and the Union Budget 2025-26 holds the potential to shape its growth trajectory significantly. We encourage the government to prioritise investments in infrastructure modernisation, particularly in the creation of smart logistics parks and multimodal transport networks that embrace sustainable practices."
Chakraborty added, "A strong emphasis on green logistics is essential, with incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles, biofuels, and IoT-enabled transport systems. These measures will help lower logistics costs while reducing carbon emissions, paving the way for a sustainable future in the sector."