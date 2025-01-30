Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: MSMEs seek focus on renewable energy, CBG, biomass investments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The session will be broadcast live on official Parliament channels, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV, with streaming available on the government's YouTube platforms.

Abhinav Govil, DGM – Marketing from CEID Consultants and Engineering, said, "To make MSMEs more agile towards environmental compliance, the Budget should allocate additional funds to strengthen renewable energy investments, particularly in compressed biogas (CBG) and biomass projects, building upon the previous Rs 19,700 crore allocated for green energy and energy transition."

"Introducing policies that mandate the substitution of at least 20 per cent of fossil fuels with CBG would help MSMEs reduce their dependence on imported energy while promoting domestic bioenergy production. Further, establishing policies for Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) segregation enables MSMEs to achieve environmental compliance, reduce energy costs, and help India meet its net-zero emissions target while advancing both economic and environmental sustainability," Govil said.

Since the Narendra Modi-led government assumed office in 2014, several significant changes have been introduced in the budget process. These include merging the Rail Budget with the main Budget in 2017, moving the presentation date to February 1, and transitioning to a digital format in 2021.