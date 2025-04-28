Monday, April 28, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UltraTech Cement Q4 result: Profit up 10% at ₹2,482 cr; dividend declared

UltraTech Cement Q4 result: Profit up 10% at ₹2,482 cr; dividend declared

UltraTech Cement Q4 FY25 company result today: The board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of ₹77.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 each

UltraTech

UltraTech Cement

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement Q4 result today: UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,482 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the cement maker had reported a net profit of ₹2,258.12 crore. 
Sequentially, profit for the quarter skyrocketed 83 per cent from ₹1,359.43 crore. 
 
Revenue from operations grew 13 per cent to ₹23,063.32 crore from ₹20,418.94 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue went up 30 per cent from ₹17,778.83 crore reported at the end of the October-December quarter.  

UltraTech Cement FY25 result 

For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a 14 per cent decline in net profit, even though revenue rose 7 per cent year-on-year. Net profit (attributed to owners of the parent) stood at ₹6,039.11 crore at the end of FY25, compared to ₹7,005 crore at the end of FY25. Revenue from operations was ₹75,955.13 crore, up from ₹70,908.14 crore, reported the year before.
 
 

UltraTech Cement: Dividend declared

The board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of ₹77.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.
  Shares of UltraTech Cement closed trading today at ₹12,132 on the BSE, before the company released its quarterly earnings report.

More From This Section

PremiumRIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Listing of consumer verticals, new energy scale-up key triggers for RIL

Premiumresult, q1, q2, q3, q4

Early-bird Q4 results reflect earning hiccups despite margin expansion

N. Srinivasan, Vice- Chairman & MD, India Cements

India Cements Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 14.68 cr, revenue dips 3.1%

Murugappa Group, Murugappa logo

Cholamandalam Finance Q4FY25 results: Consolidated PAT at ₹1,259.54 crore

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q4 results: Net profit rises 30.4% to Rs 3,519 crore

Topics : UltraTech Cement Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon