UltraTech Cement Q4 result: Profit up 10% at ₹2,482 cr; dividend declared

UltraTech Cement Q4 result today: UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,482 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, the cement maker had reported a net profit of ₹2,258.12 crore.
Sequentially, profit for the quarter skyrocketed 83 per cent from ₹1,359.43 crore.
Revenue from operations grew 13 per cent to ₹23,063.32 crore from ₹20,418.94 crore reported during the same period last year. Sequentially, revenue went up 30 per cent from ₹17,778.83 crore reported at the end of the October-December quarter.
UltraTech Cement FY25 result
For the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025, the company reported a 14 per cent decline in net profit, even though revenue rose 7 per cent year-on-year. Net profit (attributed to owners of the parent) stood at ₹6,039.11 crore at the end of FY25, compared to ₹7,005 crore at the end of FY25. Revenue from operations was ₹75,955.13 crore, up from ₹70,908.14 crore, reported the year before.
UltraTech Cement: Dividend declared
The board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of ₹77.50 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.
Shares of UltraTech Cement closed trading today at ₹12,132 on the BSE, before the company released its quarterly earnings report.