E2w space has matured, our entry not late: Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India, which unveiled its first electric scooter -- the e-Access -- at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, has stressed that it is not late to enter the electric two-wheeler market. The company believes the segment has only now reached the right stage of maturity, with customers prioritising safety, reliability, and performance — areas in which Suzuki claims to excel.

In 2024, 1.148 million electric scooters were sold in India, marking a 33.48 per cent year-on-year growth. Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top players in the segment, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada).

Devashish Handa, executive vice-president (sales, marketing, & after sales) at Suzuki Motorcycle India, told Business Standard that customers today prioritise battery life, ride comfort, and safety standards, including durability and reliability, when considering electric scooters. Asked whether Suzuki was late to the market, Handa said: “Our take is a little different on this. If you see the data, especially this year, there’s a distinct market shift. Legacy brands are now leading EV growth, compared to earlier (when it was dominated by startups). As most legacy players have entered the market, consumers’ preferences have started to shift. That shows that the buyer’s behaviour is maturing in the direction of safety, reliability and performance. From that standpoint, we are entering at the right time.”

Handa also highlighted the shift from subsidy-driven demand to consumer-driven demand. “The initial demand was given a fillip by the FAME scheme subsidy. Even after the subsidy was halved this financial year, penetration levels (the share of e-scooter in total scooter sales) remain steady, and volume growth continues. There’s now sustainable traction. This is the right time for someone like us to come up with a superior value product,” he said. The current penetration of electric scooters is about 15 per cent, and Handa expects it to rise to at least 30 per cent in the next five years.

He added that India’s path to carbon neutrality would require a multi-pronged approach. “That’s why, alongside the e-Access, we have also launched the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel. This motorcycle runs on ethanol concentrations of up to 85 per cent, with the rest being petrol — a step toward carbon neutrality.” The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel will initially be sold in markets like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka, where ethanol is available. Meanwhile, the e-Access will be rolled out in top urban areas, dependent on charging infrastructure. "In a year, we hope to sell the e-Access through all 1,000 outlets (dealerships, satellite outlets, etc) across India. The company will also establish fast chargers at each of these outlets,” Handa noted.