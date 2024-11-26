Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani Green says no fresh financial commitment with TotalEnergies

Adani Green Ltd
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
Adani Green Energy on Tuesday said there is no new financial commitment under discussion with TotalEnergies. The company added TotalEnergies' Monday announcement will not have any material impact on the company’s operations or its growth plan.
 
"Accordingly, there is no material impact of the media reports and the press release on Adani Green," AGEL said.
 
On Monday, French energy major TotalEnergies said until such time as the bribery accusations against the Adani group individuals and their consequences have been clarified, it will not make any new financial contribution as part of its investments in the Adani group of companies.
 
In its statement, the company said TotalEnergies has learnt through public announcements made by the US authorities of the indictment of certain individual Adani group executives in relation to an alleged corruption scheme linked to the business of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).
 
Up to September, TotalEnergies has committed to more than $3 billion worth of investments in AGEL.
Topics :Adani Green EnergyAdani GroupGautam Adani SEC indictment

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

