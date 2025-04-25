RIL Q4 net profit rises 2.4% to ₹19,407 cr, declares Rs 5.5 dividend

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,407 crore for the quarter ended March (Q4FY25). This was up nearly 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 18,951 crore.
The company has announced a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share for FY25. Profit was also up sequentially from Rs 18,540 crore in the October–December quarter. The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 2.6 trillion from Rs 2.4 trillion recorded in January–March 2024. Besides, RIL has also approved a plan to raise funds through the issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 25,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis.
On Friday (April 25), Reliance Industries was down 0.12 per cent to Rs 1,300.05 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The benchmark Sensex ended 0.74 per cent lower at 79,212.53 points.
Our focus on operational discipline: Mukesh Ambani
"FY2025 has been a challenging year for the global business environment, with weak macro-economic conditions and a shifting geo-political landscape. Our focus on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation and fulfilling India’s growth requirements has helped Reliance deliver a steady financial performance during the year," said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani in an official statement. Significantly, Reliance Industries reported a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue for its oil to chemicals (O2C) segment at Rs 1.65 trillion. The segment also saw the highest ever annual total throughput at 80.5 MMT. "The Oil to Chemicals business posted a resilient performance despite considerable volatility in energy markets. Significant demand-supply imbalances in downstream chemicals markets have led to multi-year low margins. Our business teams ensured optimization of integrated operations and feedstock costs to enhance margin capture across value chains. The Oil & Gas business recorded its highest ever annual EBITDA led by higher production from our KGD6 and CBM blocks," the statement added.
Reliance Jio's ARPU rises to Rs 206.2 in Q4FY25
Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to Rs 206.2 in March quarter as against Rs 203.3 in the previous quarter.
"Jio continues to drive consistent outperformance in customer engagement with best-in-the-world network technologies and a wide bouquet of digital services for all Indians. Jio is proud to have served millions of users at world’s largest congregation of people, the Mahakumbh mela where its network scalability and flexibility was well demonstrated. Jio is working on enabling large scale AI infrastructure and services that will add an intelligence layer to all Jio services," said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, in a statement.