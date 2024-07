Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, plans to revive its first-ever public sale of bonds.

The ports-to-power conglomerate plans to raise as much as Rs 600 cr ($72 million, according to a draft prospectus. That’s lower than the Rs 1,000 cr plan it shelved last year following a market rout spurred by Hindenburg Research’s allegations of wide-ranging corporate malfeasance.

The company has hired Trust Investment Advisors, A.K. Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management as lead managers for the issuance.

The company’s return to raise funds through a public issuance highlights the recovery for the Adani Group, which lost more than $150 billion in market value at one point following the Hindenburg report.