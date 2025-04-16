Waqf Amendment Act hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court set to hear challenges to Waqf Act today
Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Supreme Court hearing LIVE updates: The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in both houses of Parliament after amendments proposed by Opposition members were rejected
BS Web Team New Delhi
Waqf Act 2025 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court is scheduled on Wednesday to hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which has triggered extensive protests throughout the country.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act became effective last week on April 8, following an official notification issued by the central government. This came after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, received approval from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last month, with President Droupadi Murmu providing her assent on April 5.
A three-judge Supreme Court panel led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, is expected to hear multiple petitions at 2 pm, including one from AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the constitutional validity of the new Waqf legislation.
Six BJP-governed states—Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh—have filed petitions with the Supreme Court defending the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
The six BJP-ruled states have submitted separate applications detailing the potential administrative and legal consequences if the Waqf (Amendment) Act is invalidated or modified by the court.
The central government has defended the Bill, underlining that the Bill doesn’t interfere with “any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way.” There have been protests against the law in different parts of the country. The worst of these took place in West Bengal, where three people died. A total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the violence in Murshidabad during the anti-Waqf Act protests.
1:00 PM
Our party is closely watching this issue, says RJD MP Manoj Jha
“I believe the hon’ble Supreme Court will examine every aspect of this matter with seriousness. Our party is also closely watching this issue, whether it’s Article 25 or 26, the interpretation made by the government clearly reflects its intent, and I am confident the hon’ble court will recognise that intent while delivering its judgment,” RJD MP Manoj Jha stated today.
12:45 PM
Kiren Rijiju blames Mamata Banerjee's Waqf Act defiance for Bengal violence
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of “inciting violence” by refusing to implement the Waqf Amendment Act in the state. The minister said the changes in the law are not against any community. “This is not targetted at Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past," Rijiju explained.
11:47 AM
Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Hearing LIVE updates: Six BJP-ruled states back Waqf Act in Supreme Court
Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Assam have filed separate petitions underlining the potential administrative ramifications if the Waqf (Amendment) Act is struck down or altered.
11:11 AM
Waqf Act hearing LIVE update: Waqf Act faces Supreme Court test
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan is likely to hear at 2 pm a batch of petitions, including the one of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, against the constitutional validity of the new Waqf law.
Topics : Narendra Modi Supreme Court BJP West Bengal Waqf Board
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST