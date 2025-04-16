LIVE news updates: Amid caste survey furore, Shivakumar meets Vokkaliga lawmakers
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Following concerns raised by the Vokkaliga community over a caste survey, Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday met with legislators from the Congress to allay their concerns. Two hardcore Naxalites, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 13 lakh, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, police said on Wednesday. The gunfight took place on Tuesday evening in a forest of Kilam-Bargum villages along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said. Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, from Kondagaon were involved in the operation, he said. The Trump administration has expanded the power of adviser Elon Musk's government-cutting team over the State Department, making a Musk lieutenant acting head of foreign assistance.
In an interim order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday barred Gensol Engineering's founders from holding key positions in the company after allegedly defaulting on debt repayment related to electric vehicle purchases for ride-hailing startup BluSmart. Sebi also restrained Gensol's founders, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, from participating in the securities market until further orders. The regulator also barred the construction firm from conducting a 1:10 stock split approved on Saturday.
9:53 AM
Ladki Bahin scheme to continue, no question of scrapping it: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated, "The budgetary allocation for the implementation of the scheme has been made and there is no question of scrapping it." Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which is believed to have played a key role in the victory of the ruling Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP) in the state polls last year, women are provided Rs 1,500 every month.
9:36 AM
Earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast, but no tsunami warning issued
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck far off southwest Australia on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued. The epicentre was in the Indian Ocean 2,069 kilometers southwest of Albany on the southwest tip of Western Australia state at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.
9:33 AM
White House is starting new media policy that restricts wire services' access to president
Fresh from a courtroom loss over The Associated Press' access to the presidency, the White House on Tuesday put forward a new media policy that sharply curtails access to Donald Trump by news agencies that serve media outlets around around the world. It was the latest attempt by the new administration to control coverage of its activities. The move would block the AP and other wire services that serve billions of readers through thousands of news outlets.
9:04 AM
DOGE associate is made acting head of foreign assistance at State Department: US official
A senior US official confirmed the new job for Jeremy Lewin, an associate of the Department of Government Efficiency earlier appointed to help finish dismantling the US Agency for International Development.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 9:11 AM IST