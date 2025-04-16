Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India markets; Asia-Pacific lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are poised for a slower start, tracking global markets that were trending lower as US tariff-related volatility subsided

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought Indian equities worth Rs 6,065.78 crore on April 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,951.60 crore on Tuesday.

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to focus on fourth quarter results and tariff-related news flow, apart from global macroeconomic data as markets around the take a breather from  US tariff-related volatility. 
  In the previous session, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones declined 0.38 per cent, to close at 40,368.96, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 per cent to end at 5,396.63, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05 per cent to settle at 16,823.17. Futures tied to the benchmarks were also trading lower, with Dow Jones futures declining 0.5 per cent, S&P 500 futures slipping 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 futures sliding 1.5 per cent.
  Closer home in the Asia-Pacific region, markets were mostly lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.33 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was lower by 0.29 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.17 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower by 1.01 per cent and mainland China's CSI 300 was lower by 0.87 per cent.
  In that backdrop, at 7:08 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,284, around 50 points ehind Nifty futures last close.
  According to Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty index has formed a Hanging Man pattern on the daily chart, indicating a possible pause in the current rally. On the other hand, the index closed above the 100-EMA on the daily chart, which suggests continued positivity. Additionally, the RSI has just entered a positive crossover.
  "Support is placed at 23,300; a decisive break below this level could trigger a correction towards 23,000. Resistance is placed at 23,370 and 23,650," he noted.
  In other news, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to overhaul the mutual fund (MF) scheme classifications framework to make them more accessible to investors beyond major cities, said Executive Director of the markets regulator, Manoj Kumar at the 18th CII Mutual Fund Summit 2025 in Mumbai. READ MORE
7:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower. 

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.44 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.51 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.3 per cent. 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading with declines of 1.67 per cent and mainland China's CSI 300 was lower by 0.9 per cent.
7:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wall Street, overnight, the Dow Jones declined 0.38 per cent, to close at 40,368.96, the S&P 500 lost 0.17 per cent to end at 5,396.63, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.05 per cent to settle at 16,823.17. 

Futures tied to the benchmarks were also trading lower, with Dow Jones futures declining 0.5 per cent, S&P 500 futures slipping 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq 100 futures sliding 1.5 per cent.
7:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE equity Q4 Results Gift Nifty

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

