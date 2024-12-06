After Audi and Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki to raise car prices starting Jan 1

Maruti Suzuki, in an exchange filing on Friday, announced its plans to increase car prices by up to 4 per cent from January 2025, with variations depending on the model.

The company explained, “While the company continuously strives to optimise costs and minimise the impact on its customers, some portion of the increased cost may need to be passed on to the market.”

Maruti is not the only carmaker to increase prices, as Hyundai Motor India and Audi India have made similar announcements in the lead-up to the new year.

Earlier this month, Audi India announced its decision to implement a 3 per cent price increase across its portfolio, which includes popular models like the Audi A4, Q7, e-tron GT, and RS Q8. Audi cited rising input, transportation, and operational costs as reasons for the adjustment. The luxury automaker also expects its sales to recover from supply chain challenges and grow in the range of 8-10 per cent, as earlier reported by Business Standard.

On Thursday, Hyundai Motor India announced a price hike of up to Rs 25,000 for all its models, effective January 1, 2025. Hyundai attributed the increase to rising costs that have impacted profitability.

Tarun Garg, the company’s CEO, explained, “Our endeavour is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in input costs, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation.”

Earlier in 2024, Tata Motors raised the prices of its commercial vehicles twice, reflecting the strain across the sector.