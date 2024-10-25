Indian startup Healthify closes $45 mn funding round to drive US expansion

Healthify, a health and fitness app that uses artificial intelligence (AI), said on Friday it has closed a $45-million round that was led by existing investors Khosla Ventures and LeapFrog Investments and had new participation from Claypond Capital.

Healthify (formerly HealthifyMe) will use the money for its plans to enter the market in the United States (US) and improve technology. The funding adds to an earlier tranche raised in 2023 and takes the company’s total primary equity raise to $125 million.

“After delivering outcomes at scale in India with our unique blend of AI and human coaching, we’re thrilled to bring this approach to the US, the world’s largest health and fitness market,” said Tushar Vashisht, co-founder and chief executive officer, Healthify.

Healthify said it is improving its AI capabilities to cater to different cultures, languages and health preferences across markets. The technology is being tailored to understand local food items, fitness habits and dialects. Building on its 40-million strong user base in India, Healthify has successful tests in the US.

“AI has the potential to exponentially improve health outcomes. Healthify has proven that in India at scale,” said Dr Ranjan Pai of Claypond Capital (his family office).

AI allows everyone to have a personal nutritionist and health coach, said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. “Healthify is already doing this in India, one of the world's largest consumer markets, and they are now well positioned to bring their offering to the United States,” he said.

Biju Mohandas, a partner at LeapFrog Investments, said Healthify’s AI models can “supercharge” the company’s growth and “touch a billion lives”.

Healthify said its India operations have achieved operational profitability, and the company is on track to become ebitda-positive by the end of FY25. (Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation)