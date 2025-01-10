Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CESC Q3 results: Profit drops 6.3% to Rs 282 cr, declares interim dividend

SKS Power Generation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Power generation and distribution company CESC Ltd on Friday reported 6.3 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 282 crore for December quarter FY25.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 301 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Net regulatory income fell to Rs 300 crore in the quarter from Rs 560 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose to Rs 3,595 crore from Rs 3,497 crore.

Total income also rose to Rs 3,657 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,301 crore a year ago.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for the fiscal. The record date for eligible shareholders to receive the interim dividend is January 16, 2025.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

