SpiceJet to bring 10 grounded Boeing 737 back into service by mid-April

Spicejet
The remaining 34 aircraft -- 16 B737s and 18 De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8 -- are on the ground due to various reasons, as per the website. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:22 PM IST
Domestic carrier SpiceJet on Friday announced plans to bring back into operations 10 of its grounded aircraft, including four Boeing B737 Max, by mid-April.

The airline said it has added 10 planes to its fleet since October 2024 -- three grounded aircraft that were brought back into service and seven inducted on lease.

The move comes close on the heels of SpiceJet signing a pact with US-based engine MRO StandardAero Inc last month for the restoration of its grounded MAX fleet.

SpiceJet has 28 aircraft, of the total 62 in the fleet, in operations, comprising 20 B737, six De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8 and two Airbus A320, as on January 10 as per flight tracking website planespotter.com.

The remaining 34 aircraft -- 16 B737s and 18 De Havilland Canada DHC-8 Dash 8 -- are on the ground due to various reasons, as per the website.

The return of 10 grounded aircraft back into operations will help the airline significantly increase its current fleet of 28 aircraft, even as some of these planes are redelivered to lessors during the same period, SpiceJet said.

Over the past three months, SpiceJet said its network expansion strategy has resulted in the addition of more than 60 new flights, further enhancing connectivity and service options for its passengers.

This pact with StandardAero Inc followed successful partnerships with CFM International, Inc, the OEM for LEAP-1B engines, and a key lessor, paving the way for the un-grounding and return to service of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, SpiceJet said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

