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Codelco, Adani Group sign agreement for copper exploration project

Adani would provide financing for the project, which could offer long-term supply for its smelting complex in Mundra, India, Codelco said ‌in a statement

Copper
The agreement was ‌signed between ​Codelco and ​Kutch Copper Limited, part of Adani Group | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 8:26 AM IST
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Chile's state-run copper producer Codelco said on ​Wednesday it has signed ​a agreement with India's Adani Group ‌to develop the Kaburkaala copper exploration project in Chile's northern region of Antofagasta.

Adani would provide financing for the project, which could offer long-term supply for its smelting complex in Mundra, India, Codelco said ‌in a statement.

The two companies agreed last year to a partnership and evaluated a number of potential Codelco copper projects before Adani selected Kaburkaala for exploration.

India ​relies on copper imports to address shortfalls and ‌meet the robust demand in the world's ​fastest-growing major ‌economy and has been seeking to ‌shore up its supply with investments overseas.

The agreement was ‌signed between ​Codelco and ​Kutch Copper Limited, part of Adani Group. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Adani GroupAdani Chilecopper

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 8:26 AM IST

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