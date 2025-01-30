Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gail Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up 27.7% to Rs 4,081 crore

One-time exceptional gain of Rs. 2440 crores from international arbitration boosts revenue

GAIL
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:08 PM IST
An exceptional gain of Rs 2,440 crore from international arbitration has propelled the state-run natural gas supplier Gail's consolidated net profit to Rs 4,081 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year (FY25). Attributable to equity holders of the parent, the net profit surged 27.7 per cent from the Rs 3,194.62 crore earned in Q3FY24. Sequentially, it was a 51.5 per cent jump.
 
Gail reported a 6.23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 36,937 crore for Q3. A gain of Rs 2,440.03 crore boosted its revenue for the quarter. Gail reached a legal settlement with a former subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom, in connection with pending arbitration proceedings.
 
The settlement will see SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd pay $285 million to Gail (India) for non-payment of LNG volumes in 2023, and includes the withdrawal of the arbitration proceedings before the London Court of International Arbitration. The entity is a subsidiary of Germany’s SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH.
 
Meanwhile, the company's expenses remained steady at Rs 34,876.45 crore, up 10.34 per cent from Rs 31,607.96 crore. This included purchases of Rs 29,380.5 crore worth of stock in trade in Q3, 15.7 per cent higher than the Rs 25,386.4 crore worth of purchases made in Q3FY24.
 
Gail said it had incurred a Capex of Rs 10,100 crore in 2024-25, mainly on petrochemicals, pipelines, and operational capex. The estimated revenue for 2025-26 is Rs 8,480 crore.
First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

