Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India after J&K attack response
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets looked poised for a muted start on Wednesday, amid turmoil on the domestic front despite upbeat global market cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 24, 2025: Investors will keep an eye on any reaction in the markets today to India's announcement of a number of diplomatic and economic measures--including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and trade with Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border, apart from cancelling visas, among others--after an attack by terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Further, improving global market sentiment on the back of Trump's signals of a less confrontational approach to negotiations with China on tariffs, apart from indication that he is unlikely to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, are also likely to drive sentiment in the markets. Reports also indicated that Trump might be contemplating some exemption for automakers from tariffs.
Investors would also be keeping an eye on movements due to the monthly expiry of Nifty F&O contracts, apart from fourth quarter results from companies including Tech Mahindra and Nestle India, among others.
Meanwhile, US stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones gaining 1.07 per cent to close at 39,606.57, the S&P 500 climbing 1.67 per cent to end at 5,375.86, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.50 per cent to settle at 16,708.05. Futures linked to the SP 500 were up marginally by 0.08 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures were flat, while Dow Jones futures were down 0.15 per cent.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbing 0.89 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi lower by 0.41 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbing 0.59 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.1 per cent, and mainland China's CSI 300 was marginally lower by 0.16 per cent.
At 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,270.5, around 40 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.
Ajit Mishra, SVP, research at Religare Broking, says "We maintain our positive outlook on the Nifty and recommend continuing with a “buy on dips” approach, citing strong support around the 23,700–23,800 zone. At the same time, we believe a focus on stock-specific opportunities could be more rewarding in case the index enters a consolidation phase, so align your positions accordingly."
In other news, Kunal Vora, head of India Equity Research at BNP Paribas Bank, says India's attractiveness has increased lately with the recovery in GDP. According to him despite the complexity introduced by US trade tariffs, India’s continued recovery in gross domestic product (GDP) growth and a recovery in earnings positions it favourably when compared with other global peers. READ MORE
In the primary markets, meanwhile, Tankup Engineers IPO, enters Day 2 of its subscription window on NSE SME.
8:16 AM
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector exhibits a decent recovery and Godrejcp is also participating in the trend. After retesting its key long-term average i.e. 200 WEMA, the stock has been steadily gaining ground. It has formed a new buying pivot above the neckline of its consolidation range. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to buy today, April 24: GCPL, IEX, Tata Motors on analyst radar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks Recommendations: Godrej Consumer Products
The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector exhibits a decent recovery and Godrejcp is also participating in the trend. After retesting its key long-term average i.e. 200 WEMA, the stock has been steadily gaining ground. It has formed a new buying pivot above the neckline of its consolidation range. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade set-up, Apr 24: India action on Pahalgam attack, Q4 results in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market sentiment today will be influenced by key developments, including updates on the Pahalgam terror attack case, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) meeting minutes, Q4 earnings of India Inc, and US President Donald Trump's stance on China tariffs.
Additionally, factors such as the Nifty’s April monthly F&O expiry, investor reaction to the Tankup Engineers IPO, foreign investment flows, oil price fluctuations, and the rupee’s movement against the US dollar will shape Thursday’s market trend. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.97 per cent, and the Topix gained 0.91 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.67 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.18 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.58 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed mixed on Thursday, as Trump's less confrontational comments about tariffs on China, fuelled optimism regarding a possible thaw in US-China trade war.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 0.97 per cent, and the Topix gained 0.91 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.67 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.18 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.58 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dragged 0.29 per cent while mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.21 per cent.
7:54 AM
The Dow Jones gained 1.07 per cent to close at 39,606.57, the S&P 500 climbed 1.67 per cent to end at 5,375.86, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.50 per cent to settle at 16,708.05.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street closes higher
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks rose on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump inidcated a less confrontational approach to negotitations with China on trade tariffs.
The Dow Jones gained 1.07 per cent to close at 39,606.57, the S&P 500 climbed 1.67 per cent to end at 5,375.86, and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 2.50 per cent to settle at 16,708.05.
Futures linked to the SP 500 were up marginally by 0.08 per cent, Nasdaq 100 futures were flat, while Dow Jones futures were down 0.15 per cent.
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE equity Gift Nifty Q4 Results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:49 AM IST