Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pahalgam attack: Sketches of 3 terrorists released by security agencies

Pahalgam attack: Sketches of 3 terrorists released by security agencies

Terrorists from The Resistance Front, linked to banned group LeT, opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 26 and injuring several others

The suspects have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

The suspects have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security agencies have released sketches of three terrorists suspected to be behind the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left several others injured. The suspects have been identified as Asif Fuji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.
 
The terrorists, affiliated with The Resistance Front — an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — targeted visitors at the Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination, in what is being described as one of the most severe terror strikes in the region in recent years.
 
Reports indicate that around five to six terrorists, dressed in camouflage and traditional kurta-pyjamas, emerged from the dense pine forests encircling the valley and opened fire using AK-47 rifles.
 
 
Investigators have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Khalid, a senior LeT operative, as the main orchestrator of the terror attack.
 
Security forces have initiated an extensive counter-terror operation, deploying helicopters to locate the perpetrators, who are believed to have used the forest terrain to escape.
 
Initial forensic assessments and survivor accounts suggest the use of military-grade firearms and communication tools, implying the attackers received support from external sources.

More From This Section

Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack: What is The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar?

Pahalgam terror attack

Pahalgam terror attack leaves 26 dead; authorities identify deceased

travel tourism passenger air travel flight

Over 50 tourists from Goa stuck in J&K after terror attack: Officials

Baramulla, Army

IB officer, newlywed Navy lieutenant among 26 killed in Pahalgam attack

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

'They asked our names, then opened fire': Survivors recount Pahalgam attack

Topics : Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir BS Web Reports terrorists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon