Gaurs Group's pre sales up at Rs 4,800 cr in Apr-Dec 2024 on strong demand

Realty firm Gaurs Group has reported around 4-time jump in its sale bookings to Rs 4,786 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal on strong demand for its residential properties in Delhi-NCR.

With strong performance in the first nine months of this fiscal, Gaurs Group now figures among the top real estate developers, including both listed and non-listed firms, in the country in terms of sale bookings.

The robust performance is largely attributed to the successful launches of two luxury projects, including Gaur 'NYC Residences' located at Wave City, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and Legacy by Gaurs in Greater Noida, the company said.

Sarthak Gaur, Director of Gaurs Group, said, "The remarkable turnover of Rs 4,786 crore in the first three quarters of 2024-25 is a testament to the strength of our portfolio. Completely selling out 2 projects one after the other in a matter of 2-3 days is no mean achievement and we are very proud to be in that league." Manoj Gaur, Chairman and Managing Director of Gaurs Group, said this performance highlights the growing demand for premium real estate.

"With over 30 years of experience and nearly 75,000 units delivered, our track record of timely delivery and long-term value creation has strengthened our brand," Gaur said.

Gaurs Group has a robust pipeline of new launches across ultra-luxury residential and premium segments.

Also Read

Besides expansion in the housing market, the company will develop more commercial assets, including malls, hotels, office spaces and schools/colleges, to generate stable rental income.

Gaurs Group has a land bank for the development of real estate projects and is continuously exploring to add more land parcels to its portfolio.

With a legacy spanning over 3 decades, Gaurs Group (formerly Gaursons India Ltd) has developed over 65 million sq ft of area.

The group has also ventured into solar plants and construction business.

The group has delivered three large townships till date out of which the notable one is Gaur City in Noida Extension.