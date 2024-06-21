Google pauses plans to allow more real-money gaming apps on Play Store

Tech giant Google on Friday announced that it is pausing its plans to expand the number of real-money gaming (RMG) apps on its Play Store in countries without a central licensing framework and has also paused plans to levy a service fee on these games. The company's announcement is global; it will impact India, Brazil, and Mexico as well. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Google is doing so due to challenges related to the absence of a central licensing framework and complexities in developing an appropriate monetisation model.

The company had, in January this year, said it would allow more RMG apps, including those not covered under a licensing framework, on its Play Store in India, Mexico, and Brazil. The technology giant would also charge a service fee from these apps.





The "expanded RMG support" was to come into effect starting July 1 for developers in the aforementioned countries, with plans to extend the service to more countries later.

“Expanding our support of real-money gaming apps in markets without a central licensing framework has proven more difficult than expected, and we need additional time to get it right for our developer partners and the safety of our users,” said a Google spokesperson.

The company stated that it remains “deeply committed” to helping all developers responsibly build new businesses and reach wider audiences across a variety of content types and genres.

“We’re working hard to develop a thoughtful framework – and in the meantime, in India, we are extending the grace period of the pilot programme so existing apps offering DFS and Rummy games in India can remain on Play and users can continue to enjoy them. We hope to have further updates in the coming months on a path forward,” the spokesperson added.

This development comes at a time when Indian RMG firms are grappling with a 28 per cent blanket tax on online gaming. Previously, skill gaming platforms paid an 18 per cent GST on platform fees, also known as gross gaming revenue (GGR). The new rules, which came into effect from October 1, 2023, do not distinguish between games of skill or chance.

In 2022, Google launched a pilot programme enabling the distribution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy apps to users in India. This programme ended on September 28, 2023. Google, however, provided a grace period for existing pilot apps to remain on Google Play until January 15, 2024, which was extended to June 30, 2024, and has now been deferred indefinitely.

Industry stakeholders have rebuffed the move, stating that the situation underscores the imminent need for “ex-ante competition regulation” and the swift implementation of the Digital Competition Bill.

“We are extremely disappointed by Google's arbitrary and anti-competitive decision... Not having an inclusive policy and discriminating is a form of gatekeeping and market distortion. The disregard for Indian law, encouragement of anti-competitive practices, and limiting user choice by a private entity is alarming. Their decision grants them unchecked control to pick winners in the market, favouring large companies and preventing small and emerging startups from effectively competing in this sector,” said Roland Landers, CEO of industry body All India Gaming Federation (AIGF).

As of FY23, the RMG segment holds an 84 per cent market share in the online gaming industry. This is expected to decrease to 75 per cent by FY28 due to the new tax regime, according to a recent report by consulting firm EY. The RMG category is projected to generate Rs 6,500-6,800 crore in direct taxes, and Rs 75,000-76,000 crore in indirect taxes by FY28.