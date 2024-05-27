Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Play allows requesting in-app purchase payments from others: Report

Google Play allows requesting in-app purchase payments from others: Report

Announced earlier this month at Google's annual developers conference, the "ask someone else to pay" feature is now rolling out on Google Play in India

Google Play Store, Play Store
Google Play Store
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is reportedly adding a new payment option for in-app purchases using Play Store, allowing users to “ask someone else to pay”. According to a report by Android Authority, the feature has started rolling-out in India.

The feature was announced at the Google I/O earlier this month as part of a slew of new changes coming to the Android platform. The new feature will create a button, which when clicked creates a link that the user can send to anyone through a text message, third-party messaging app, and more. The user who sends the payment request is notified that the person who is paying has to know their email address and will be able to see the item that is being purchased. Additionally, the receiver will have 24 hours to complete the payment before the request expires.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On the receiver's end, the payment request will appear as a link, accompanied by a short text describing the item and the app for which the payment has been requested.

The feature will work with all apps that use Google Play’s billing service for in-app purchases and developers will not be required to add any additional line of code to incorporate this button into their app. The button will become automatically available once the Play Billing Library is updated to version six or newer.

Although Google has not officially shared the roll-out plan for the feature, it has already started rolling-out on a few apps for select users in India. The “Ask Someone else to pay” button will likely be available more widely in the coming days.

Also Read

Android 15 now available in developers preview: What is new in Google's OS?

Google rolls out Android 15 beta with features focused on privacy, security

Microsoft to add support for extensions on Edge browser for Android: Report

With Microsoft ending support, Android apps will not work on Windows 11 PCs

Google releases second developers preview of Android 15: Know what is new

Samsung debuts Galaxy F55 with vegan leather finish in India: Price, specs

YouTube Music gets 'hum to search' feature on Android: Here's how it works

Sony debuts ULT-series headphones, portable party speakers in India

Google could use TSMC-made 'Tensor' chips in 2025 Pixel smartphones: Report

Apple inks deal with OpenAI for AI features, Google could be next: Report

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GoogleGoogle Play StoreAndroid

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story