Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Google Play Store may automatically launch newly installed apps

Soon, Google Play Store may automatically launch newly installed apps

The 'App Auto Open' feature is still under development

Google Play Store, Play Store
Google Play Store
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is reportedly working on an ‘App Auto Open’ feature that will automatically open an app once it is installed. According to a report by Android Authority, a new version of the Google Play Store has code that references this feature, which will, by default, launch the downloaded application once the installation process is completed.

In Play Store version 41.4.19, there exists a string of code for the new App Auto Open feature that will notify the user when the feature is enabled through a prominent banner towards the top of the screen. The notification will ring or vibrate depending on the device settings, and users will have the option to silence it. Additionally, the line of code that enables the feature suggests that the notification will last up to five seconds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


True to its name, the upcoming App Auto Open feature would likely launch the newly installed app from the Google Play Store automatically instead of the current procedure that offers the option to either open or uninstall the app. While the feature will likely be optional and will allow users to disable it, it will be enabled by default when the feature launches.

Currently, the App Auto Open feature is not available publicly and is only available as a preview for select users. Android Authority said that they were able to make the preview page live, but the feature does not appear to be working. It should be noted that the feature is still under development, and Google could decide to discard it completely.

Also Read

Android 15 now available in developers preview: What is new in Google's OS?

Google rolls out Android 15 beta with features focused on privacy, security

Microsoft to add support for extensions on Edge browser for Android: Report

Google releases second developers preview of Android 15: Know what is new

With Microsoft ending support, Android apps will not work on Windows 11 PCs

Motorola Razr 50 series foldable smartphones expected to arrive in July

Samsung Galaxy Ring to get Galaxy Buds-like case for charging: Report

Apple reportedly working on iPad Pro-inspired slim iPhone model for 2025

WhatsApp to add voice message transcription in different languages

Samsung to bring Galaxy Z Fold 6 with wider cover display launching in July

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GoogleGoogle Play StoreAndroid

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story