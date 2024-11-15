Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / HZL wins gold block, marks Vedanta group's entry into yellow metal business

HZL wins gold block, marks Vedanta group's entry into yellow metal business

Says it has been declared the "preferred bidder" for the Dugocha Gold Block, as confirmed by the Department of Mines and Geology, Rajasthan, via a notification dated November 15

Hindustan Zinc
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindustan Zinc on Friday said it has secured a composite licence for a gold mining block in Rajasthan through the state government auctions.
 
The company said it has been declared the "preferred bidder" for the Dugocha Gold Block, as confirmed by the Department of Mines and Geology, Rajasthan, via a notification dated November 15.
 
"This strategic win marks a significant milestone in Hindustan Zinc’s growth journey, solidifying its position as a leading player in the precious metals sector," the release added.
 
Arun Misra, chief executive officer of Hindustan Zinc Limited, stated: “Securing the Dugocha Gold Block is a testament to our prowess in strategic mineral exploration, with a view to tapping diverse mineral resources to support the nation’s rapid economic growth and emerging needs.”
 
The company said the win is aligned with Hindustan Zinc’s long-term strategy of securing high-quality assets with strong mining potential.
 
Located in Salumber, Rajasthan, the block spans 472 hectares and is currently at the G3 level of exploration, with an estimated 1.74 million tonnes (Mt) of resources with 1.63 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.
 
Earlier this month, Hindustan Zinc was also declared the preferred bidder for two tungsten and associated metal blocks in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt gets Rs 3,449 cr from Hindustan Zinc offer for sale, sells 1.6% stake

Vedanta, Oil India, Hindustan Zinc emerge top bidders in mineral auctions

Hindustan Zinc OFS gets bids worth Rs 3,400 cr from institutional investors

Hindustan Zinc share price falls 8% as govt to sell 2.5% stake via OFS

Govt to sell 2.5% in Hindustan Zinc at floor price of Rs 505 per share

Topics :Hindustan ZincVedanta Metals & minerals

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story