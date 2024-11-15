HZL wins gold block, marks Vedanta group's entry into yellow metal business

Hindustan Zinc on Friday said it has secured a composite licence for a gold mining block in Rajasthan through the state government auctions.

The company said it has been declared the "preferred bidder" for the Dugocha Gold Block, as confirmed by the Department of Mines and Geology, Rajasthan, via a notification dated November 15.

"This strategic win marks a significant milestone in Hindustan Zinc’s growth journey, solidifying its position as a leading player in the precious metals sector," the release added.

Arun Misra, chief executive officer of Hindustan Zinc Limited, stated: “Securing the Dugocha Gold Block is a testament to our prowess in strategic mineral exploration, with a view to tapping diverse mineral resources to support the nation’s rapid economic growth and emerging needs.”

The company said the win is aligned with Hindustan Zinc’s long-term strategy of securing high-quality assets with strong mining potential.

Located in Salumber, Rajasthan, the block spans 472 hectares and is currently at the G3 level of exploration, with an estimated 1.74 million tonnes (Mt) of resources with 1.63 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.

Earlier this month, Hindustan Zinc was also declared the preferred bidder for two tungsten and associated metal blocks in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.