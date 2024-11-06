Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / IFC commits $400 mn to Bajaj Finance to help boost finance, empower women

IFC commits $400 mn to Bajaj Finance to help boost finance, empower women

The funding aims to increase competitiveness in the climate finance market, support the country's climate goals, and promote financial inclusion, a joint statement said on Wednesday

bajaj finance logo
Together with Bajaj Finance, a like-minded partner, we are fully committed to accelerating green growth for the country | Photo: X@Bajaj_Finance
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has committed $400 million (about Rs 3,300 crore) to help expand access to finance for customers opting to buy EVs and energy efficient consumer goods as well as support women-owned microenterprises.

This $400 million support is part of the $1 billion fundraising exercise by Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL).

The funding aims to increase competitiveness in the climate finance market, support the country's climate goals, and promote financial inclusion, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

IFC's $400 million loan will enable BFL to expand access to finance for customers opting to buy EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, and strengthen its presence in the energy efficient consumer goods (EECG) space.

"Accelerating climate financing is crucial for India to meet its net-zero goals. IFC's investment in Bajaj Finance will boost market competition, inspiring other NBFCs and investors to expand their financing for energy-efficient solutions, e-mobility, and microfinance," Imad N Fakhoury, Regional Director for South Asia, IFC, said.

Together with Bajaj Finance, a like-minded partner, we are fully committed to accelerating green growth for the country, while also empowering women and closing the gender gap, he said.

More From This Section

SAP to 'over proportionally' invest, hire in India: CEO Christian Klein

Raymond Lifestyle Q2 results: Profit slides 70%, revenue at Rs 1,708 cr

L&T to acquire 21% stake in E2E Networks in two-part Rs 1,406 crore deal

Manappuram Finance Q2 results: PAT up 2% at Rs 571 cr on gold loan boost

NTPC approves Rs 80k cr investment proposals for 6,400 MW thermal capacity

Sandeep Jain, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, BFL said, "responsible business practices, driven by our ESG principles, are foundational to how we do business."  India is the world's third-largest energy-consuming nation.

As the country rapidly develops its energy sector, millions of households are expected to buy new appliances, air conditioners, and vehicles, it said.

By 2050, the demand for air conditioners is expected to rise nine-fold, increasing greenhouse-gas emissions significantly, it said.

The household appliances market in India is further estimated to be $59.19 billion in 2024 and projected to grow annually at 7.35 per cent, it said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bajaj Finance: Your Partner in Financial Solutions

Bajaj Finance surges over 5% on steady Q2 earnings; profit zooms 13%

Bajaj Finance Q2FY25 results: Consolidated net up 13% at Rs 4,014 crore

Bajaj Finance Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 4,041 crore, misses estimates

Bajaj Finance employee dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment

Topics :Bajaj FinanceIFCIFC investmentWorld Bank GroupWorld Bank

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story