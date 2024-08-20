JSW Cement plans to double capacity, acquire assets through IBC route

Sajjan Jindal-promoted JSW Cement has a road map to double its cement capacity and also look for acquisitions, according to the company’s initial public offering (IPO) documents.

On Friday (August 16), JSW Cement filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). According to the DRHP, JSW Cement plans to increase grinding capacity to 40.85 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the current 20.60 MTPA and installed clinker capacity to 13.04 MTPA from current 6.44 MTPA.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his interactions with the press last year, Parth Jindal, managing director for the company, had noted larger expansion plans of 60 MTPA in (then) five years’ time. The DRHP mentions the strategy is to reach an aggregate capacity of 60 MTPA, but details the plan only for 40 MTPA of grinding capacity.