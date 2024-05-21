Home / Companies / News / JSW Cement to invest Rs 3,000 cr for new manufacturing unit in Rajasthan

JSW Cement to invest Rs 3,000 cr for new manufacturing unit in Rajasthan

Facility will help company to get 'pan-India footprint' in the next few years, says Sajjan Jindal company

JSW Cement
Photo: X@JSWCement
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
JSW Cement will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to set up a new cement manufacturing factory in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, said the Sajjan Jindal company on Tuesday.

The investment includes a clinkerisation unit of up to 3.30 million tonnes per annum and a grinding unit of up to 2.50 MTPA, along with an 18 MW waste heat recovery-based power plant, said the company, referring to manufacturing processes.

The proposed investment for the greenfield and integrated facility will be funded through equity and long-term debt.

JSW Cement has received some regulatory and statutory approvals and is set to obtain other clearances. The unit will mark the company’s entry into the North India cement market and is expected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, said the company in a press statement.

“This is one of the most significant investments we are making in Rajasthan through our cement business. It puts JSW Cement firmly on its path to achieving a pan-India footprint within the next few years. This will enable us to service the prolific needs of our customers in the northern states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and the NCR (National Capital Region),” said Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement, said,

About the North India market, Nilesh Narwekar, chief executive officer of JSW Cement, said, “These states have one of the highest GDP growth rates and are witnessing significant infrastructure and housing development. We are very excited to be able to enter this booming construction market.”

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

