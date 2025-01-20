JSW Energy challenges CERC order rejecting BESS project tariff discovery

JSW Energy, through its subsidiary JSW Renew Energy Five Ltd, has filed an appeal with the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), contesting the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERC) recent order rejecting the tariff for its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, according to sources familiar with the matter.

In its appeal, JSW Energy is seeking a reversal of the CERC order, adoption of the tariff discovered during the August 2022 e-Reverse Auction, and directives to ensure timely execution of the remaining agreements, the sources added.

Earlier this month, CERC rejected the tariff discovered in the first-ever grid-scale BESS project awarded to JSW Energy by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The project, awarded in August 2022, involved a quoted tariff of Rs 10,88,917 per megawatt per month for two projects totalling 1,000 megawatts (MW).

JSW Energy has argued in its appeal that the tariff evaluation should consider market conditions prevailing at the time of bid submission, which was in August 2022. The company also cited procedural and regulatory delays as factors affecting the project timeline.

CERC, in its order dated January 2, cited delays in signing the power supply agreement (PSA) and power purchase agreement (PPA) as well as a reduction in BESS prices over the past two years as reasons for rejecting the tariff.

JSW Energy further argued that it has already made substantial investments in the project, including procuring equipment for the first unit and undertaking land acquisition and connectivity work.

An email query sent to JSW Energy on Monday seeking comments remained unanswered.