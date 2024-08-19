Mars to gain traction in distribution in India from Kellanova acquisition

Mars’ acquisition of Kellanova, earlier Kellogg’s, globally for $35.9 billion will play out well for the manufacturer of Snickers bars in India, say experts.

It benefits from Kellogg’s’ distribution strength.

While Mars is a larger entity with the pet-food business, it still is smaller than Kellanova’s India operations.

Experts say Mars stands to gain with Kellogg’s’ rural reach as well and also have a larger portfolio to offer in modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce.

“Mars stands to benefit from Kellogg’s’ distribution in the Indian market. Both companies have similar customers and have a presence in cities. This acquisition creates a larger portfolio for Mars,” Angshuman Bhattacharya, partner and national leader (consumer product and retail sector), EY Parthenon, told Business Standard.