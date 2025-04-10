LIVE news: 26/11 Terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to reach Delhi today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is set to arrive in India this afternoon. His last-ditch effort to avoid extradition was unsuccessful when the US Supreme Court justices denied his application. A special flight transporting Rana, who is accompanied by a special team of intelligence and investigative officials, departed at approximately 7:10 pm Indian time on Wednesday and is anticipated to land today afternoon.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on April 11 to inaugurate Rs 3,884 crore worth of development projects. He also mentioned, "We are informed about the arrival of the Honorable Prime Minister at around 10 o'clock. And from there Honorable Prime Minister will go directly to Mehdiganj Gram Panchayat after completing the assembly service from Babatpur Airport." Key projects include a major underpass tunnel on NH-31, development of the airport area, and educational institutions like a government degree college and a polytechnic. Modi is expected to address the gathering for about 20 minutes, starting at around 12:30 pm.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the inaugural session of the ninth edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) -- India's flagship dialogue on geo-technology -- here on Thursday. GTS, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, will be held from April 10-12. The inaugural session of the summit would begin with an address by Jaishankar, according to a statement issued by the MEA. "Convening leaders from government, industry, academia and civil society, the summit aims to shape global technology policy conversations with a focus on innovation, resilience and international cooperation," the statement said.
9:52 AM
Centre appoints Narender Mann to conduct 26/11 trial against Tahawwur Rana
Advocate Narender Mann has been appointed as the special public prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case linked to Mumbai’s 26/11 attacks.
9:38 AM
Majority of ASHA workers aware Kerala govt wants to help them: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the state government's stand was to help out the ASHA workers as much as possible and the majority of them were aware of it as only a miniscule number of them were protesting outside the Secretariat. CM Vijayan said that just because the number of protestors was small, the government did not ignore them and has held six rounds of talks with the protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers to resolve their current issues.
9:28 AM
Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani to visit India from April 11-12: MEA
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani will visit India from April 11-12 and meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to boost bilateral ties. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a media advisory of his upcoming visit.
9:23 AM
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahavir on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahavir, the 24th and last 'tirthankar' in the Jain religion, on his birth anniversary, saying his ideals give strength to countless people all around the world. PM Modi said his government will always work to fulfil the vision of the reverted holy figure.
8:58 AM
Officials scramble to identify victims of Dominican club roof collapse that killed 184
The number of victims who died after a roof collapsed at an iconic nightclub surged to 184 late Wednesday as dozens of people lingered outside the Dominican Republic's forensic institute for news of their loved ones still missing more than a day after disaster struck. Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations, said crews at the scene were still looking for victims and potential survivors, although no one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon.
First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:17 AM IST