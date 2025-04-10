Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹90,450, silver declines ₹100 to ₹92,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹90,450, silver declines ₹100 to ₹92,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹82,910

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹90,600. (File Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹90,450 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹92,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹82,910.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹90,450.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹90,600.
   

Also Read

Gold

Gold to face short-term pressure amid risk aversion and profit booking

market decline nse bse stock market

Stock mkt trading guide, Apr 9: RBI MPC outcome, Trump's 104% China tariff

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 90,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 93,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 90,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 93,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹93,390, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,02,900

gold

Gold trims losses as safe-haven, central bank demand lend support

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹82,910.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹83,060.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹92,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,01,900.
 
US gold prices rose on Thursday as investors turned to the safe-haven asset after US President Donald Trump escalated tariffs on China, the world's top metal consumer, despite his decision to temporarily ease steep duties on several other countries.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,089.17 an ounce, as of 0022 GMT. Bullion scaled to an all-time peak of $3,167.57 on April 3. US gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $3,104.90.
 
Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $30.89 an ounce, platinum lost 0.4 per cent to $933.20 and palladium retreated 1 per cent to $922.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

silver trading silver investment

Silver to trade with negative bias but likely to rise in coming months

Premiumoil

Donald Trump tariffs defuse US sanctions on Russian oil, favour India

petrol, Oil, Diesel

Fuel demand jumps 9.3% in March to 10-month high of 20.91 mn metric tonnes

crude oil, oil

Oil prices decline 2% as US-China trade conflict fuels recession fears

Gold

Gold snaps five-day winning streak, plunges Rs 1,350 to Rs 93,000 per 10g

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices India gold demand Silver demand Bullion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseRBI Cuts Repo RatesRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon