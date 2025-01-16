Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MicroMitti raises Rs 90 cr for proptech growth, real estate investments

MicroMitti has also launched its US arm MicroMitti Inc. The expansion aims to attract global investors and promote cross-border collaboration in innovative property investments

Real Estate | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Proptech firm MicroMitti has raised Rs 90 crore from investors to expand its business.

In a statement on Thursday, MicroMitti said the company raised Rs 17.06 crore through a seed funding round for MicroMitti holding firm promoting real estate investment vehicles like SM-REIT (small and medium real estate investment trust), AIF (alternate investment fund) and private equity.

It also raised Rs 72.94 crore for MicroMitti's special purpose vehicles doing real estate projects in Indore.

Manoj Dhanotiya, founder and CEO of MicroMitti, said, "This funding marks a significant milestone for MicroMitti and highlights the trust and confidence of Indore's business community in our vision. The capital raised will fuel the expansion of our proptech platform, with a focus on AI-driven analytics and automation, while also supporting large-scale real estate developments aimed at generating long-term wealth.

MicroMitti has also launched its US arm MicroMitti Inc. The expansion aims to attract global investors and promote cross-border collaboration in innovative property investments.

Founded in 2023, MicroMitti seeks to empower investors to create long-term wealth through real estate-backed investments and democratizing access to high-quality institutional-grade assets.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

