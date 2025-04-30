Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or shut on Maharashtra Day, May 1?

Market Holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or shut on Maharashtra Day, May 1?

Stock Market Holiday: Stock markets in India will remain shut on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day

NSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock Market Holiday, Maharashtra Day: Stock markets in India will remain shut on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day, a state-holiday to mark the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960.
 
As Indian stock exchanges are headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, stock markets will remain closed tomorrow in the observance of 'Maharashtra Din'.
 
Trading of securities will, thus, remain suspended on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BSE, and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) tomorrow, and buying and selling of equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, NDS-RST, Tri-Party Repo, and commodity derivatives will not be allowed.  That apart, Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain closed tomorrow, May 1, 2025. No trades in the India Rupee will be conducted tomorrow. 
 
 
Equity, Commodity, and Currency markets will resume trading on Friday, May 2, 2025.  ALSO READ | Sell stocks in May and go away? Here's what analysts suggest you do
 

What is Maharashtra Day? History and Significance:

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1 to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra. On May 1, 1960, the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, creating Maharashtra for Marathi-speaking citizens and Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking citizens. This historic event marked the division of the former Bombay State along linguistic lines, giving rise to two culturally rich states. 

Also Read

buy sell, share

Sell stocks in May and go away? Here's what analysts suggest you do

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Trade set-up, April 30: CCS meeting, US trade deal, Q4 results in focus

Bullish, market, stock market, bonds, trading

Stocks to Watch, April 30: Bajaj Finance, Trent, IndusInd, Ambuja, SBI

Mahindra

M&M-SML Isuzu deal strategically positive; execution remains key: Analysts

Gold bars

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Here's why gold can be a smart long-term investment

Market holidays 2025 List

The last time stock markets in India were shut for a public holiday was on April 18, 2025, on account of the Good Friday holiday.
 
Going ahead, Independence Day (August 15) is the next upcoming stock market holidays in 2025. After this, market holidays will fall on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (October 2), Diwali Laxmi Pujan (October 21), Diwali-Balipratipada (October 22), Prakash Gurpurb (Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti) (November 5), and Christmas (December 25).  ALSO READ | Bank holidays in May 2025: 12-day state-wise schedule and key dates
 

Stock market timings

Stock markets in India, typically, operate between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. As per the stock market timings, markets conduct a Pre-Open session on the NSE and BSE from 9:00 AM to 9:07 AM.
 
This is followed by regular trading of securities on the stock exchanges between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. A post-market session is conducted from 3:30 PM and 3:40 PM to assess the final closing prices of stocks/securities.
 
Indian stock markets remain open five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and remain closed on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

Stock Market Today

Stock markets are open today on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025. Gold rates are slightly lower today as risk-off sentiment amid the US tariff war wanes off. 
India stock markets, meanwhile, will focus on the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), and Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the March 2025 quarter (Q4) results, developments around the India-US trade deal, Nifty weekly F&O expiry, and foreign investors' buying of Indian equities. TRACK LIVE MARKET UPDATES HERE
 

More From This Section

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 80 pts at 80,370 at pre-open; Nifty at 24,340; Bajaj Fin, IndusInd drag

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

How much should you allocate to gold in your portfolio this Akshay Tritiya?

Ather energy ipo

Ather Energy IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹97,980, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,00,400

stocks to buy

TECHM, BEL, JSWENERGY: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL; check targets

Topics : Markets Market news Trading Holidays NSE BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon