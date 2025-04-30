Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted open for India; Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to open on a muted note, amid mixed global cues as investors grapple with tariff and India-Pak related uncertainty
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 30, 2025: US President Donald Trump's positive comments about progress in negotiating a trade deal with India, along with Japan and South Korea are likely to be a key driver of sentiment for the Indian stock markets. Further, Trump's latest executive order reducing tariffs on some automotive imports is also expected to add to the momentum.
Apart from that, investors will also keep an eye on global market moves, developments in the tense situation between India and Pakistan, actions of foreign institutional investors, and companies reporting results, including Vedanta, Adani Power, and Varun Beverages, among others.
At 7:57 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,359, around 60 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones gained 0.75 per cent to end at 40,527.62, the S&P 500 climbed 0.58 per cent to close at 5,560.83, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.55 per cent to settle at 17,461.32. Futures tied to S&P 500 were down 0.38 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.53 per cent, and Dow Jones futures declined 0.13 per cent.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were subdued, as investors awaited a raft of macroeconomic data and policy decisions, including China's April PMI data which fell to a two-month low, Australia's inflation numbers, and the beginning of Bank of Japan's rate-setting meeting.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.22 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.27 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.34 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was ahead by 0.14 per cent, and CSI 300 was higher by the same quantum.
Domestically, the share of investments held by the top 10 investors across smallcap mutual fund schemes has been on a decline, falling to a 14-month low in March 2025, shows an analysis of data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). READ MORE
That apart, in the primary markets, subscription window for Ather Energy IPO (Mainline) and Iware Supplychain Services IPO (NSE SME) will close today, while Tankup Engineers IPO (NSE SME) will list today. Arunaya Organics IPO (NSE SME) and Kenrik Industries IPO (BSE SME) will enter Day 2 of their subscription window.
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Large investor concentration in smallcap funds at 14-month low, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: An analysis of Amfi data reveals that the proportion of investments held by the top 10 investors in smallcap mutual fund schemes has decreased to a 14-month low in March 2025.
The median smallcap scheme now sees 2.03 per cent of its investments from these major players, down from 2.43 per cent a year prior. This decline coincides with smallcap stocks falling at twice the rate of largecaps in the recent market downturn. The BSE SmallCap index has fallen 16.6 per cent from its peak, compared to a 6.6 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex. READ MORE
8:34 AM
The Indian delegation was led by chief negotiator and commerce secretary designate Rajesh Agrawal, who met with his US counterpart between April 23rd and 25th. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US BTA: Officials discuss opportunities for 'early mutual wins'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India and the US held in-person talks in Washington last week, focusing on the initial phase of their proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), according to the commerce department on Tuesday.
The Indian delegation was led by chief negotiator and commerce secretary designate Rajesh Agrawal, who met with his US counterpart between April 23rd and 25th. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi chief asks retail investors to stay invested despite market volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey advised retail investors on Tuesday to maintain their long-term investment perspective, stating that India's position is "reasonably good" despite global challenges and likely market volatility.
In a PTI interview, Pandey highlighted India's resilience since the onset of global tariff wars. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Resilient domestic factors like stable GDP growth, consistent corporate earnings, and renewed foreign inflows could outweigh investor caution stemming from India-Pakistan relations.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sell stocks in May and go away? Here's what analysts suggest you do
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite mixed global cues, geopolitical tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, and the ongoing earnings season, the "Sell in May and Go Away" strategy might not be advisable for Indian investors this year.
Resilient domestic factors like stable GDP growth, consistent corporate earnings, and renewed foreign inflows could outweigh investor caution stemming from India-Pakistan relations.
In this backdrop, analysts believe that a selective and sector-specific approach will likely yield better results over the next few months. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: TECHM, BEL, JSWENERGY: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL; check targets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock recommendations Buy TECHM
The stock has broken out of a rounding bottom formation on strong volume, surpassing its 50-day EMA. The rising RSI further confirms bullish momentum. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, April 30: Bajaj Finance, Trent, IndusInd, Ambuja, SBI
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance's consolidated net profit reached ₹4,546 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), marking a 19 per cent year-over-year increase. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) also reported a 22 per cent rise in net interest income to ₹9,807 crore for the same period, compared to ₹8,013 crore in Q4 FY24. READ MORE
8:12 AM
The market will closely watch the Indian government's response towards Pakistan. Additionally, March quarter earnings, primary market activity, the India-US trade deal, the weekly Nifty futures and options expiry, and foreign investment inflows will influence trading on Wednesday.
Ahead of tomorrow's market holiday for Maharashtra Day, participants may also adjust their positions. As of 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a 19-point decline at 24,406. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trade set-up, April 30: CCS meeting, US trade deal, Q4 results in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investor attention today will center on the outcomes of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meetings convened after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
The market will closely watch the Indian government's response towards Pakistan. Additionally, March quarter earnings, primary market activity, the India-US trade deal, the weekly Nifty futures and options expiry, and foreign investment inflows will influence trading on Wednesday.
Ahead of tomorrow's market holiday for Maharashtra Day, participants may also adjust their positions. As of 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a 19-point decline at 24,406. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was lower by 0.36 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was ahead by 0.62 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.11 per cent and the Topix was higher by 0.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.57 per cent and the Kosdaq was lower by 1.12 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed, as investors digested China's April PMI data which showed manufacturing activity falling to a to a two-month low into contractionary territory in April.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was lower by 0.36 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was ahead by 0.62 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was ahead by 0.11 per cent and the Topix was higher by 0.27 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.57 per cent and the Kosdaq was lower by 1.12 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading 0.16 per cent higher.
7:52 AM
The Dow Jones gained 300.03 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 40,527.62; the S&P 500 climbed 0.58 per cent to close at 5,560.83, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.55 per cent to settle at 17,461.32.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street gains overnight
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the US closed higher overnight.
The Dow Jones gained 300.03 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 40,527.62; the S&P 500 climbed 0.58 per cent to close at 5,560.83, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 0.55 per cent to settle at 17,461.32.
However, futures tied to S&P 500 were down 0.41 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.59 per cent, and Dow Jones futures declined 0.16 per cent.
7:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : Share Market Today MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE equity Gift Nifty Q4 Results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:46 AM IST