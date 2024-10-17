Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / NOTTO urges states, UTs to act against eye banks not meeting targets

NOTTO urges states, UTs to act against eye banks not meeting targets

The step comes as NOTTO looks to link all cornea transplant centres and tissue banks, including eye banks, with a national registry database of patients maintained by it

The slowing growth in bank deposits, compared to credit, in recent times has raised concerns with both the government and the regulator — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) — flagging the issue. However, many believe that it is not a systemic concern bu
Representative Picture
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 6:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) has written to all states and union territories (UT’s) to warn non-performing eye banks to augment their eye donation activities or lose their registration if they fail to meet targets of cornea collection.

According to Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994 rules, each eye bank affiliated to state authorities has to collect a minimum of 500 corneas in five years, which roughly translates to at least 50 eyes and 100 corneas per year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“The authority can consider issuing a warning notice to the eye bank for augmenting their eye donation activities otherwise their renewal may not be considered for the next term,” according to the letter signed by NOTTO Director Dr Anil Kumar.

The step comes even as NOTTO is looking to link all cornea transplant centres and tissue banks, including eye banks with a national registry database of patients maintained by it.

The transplant regulatory body has also asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to share the number of corneas and tissues donated, stored and transplants conducted by all such registered centres with it.

These actions come after a meeting on issues related to cornea donation, retrieval and distribution was held in May this year under the chairmanship of Director General Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel.

More From This Section

Hyundai submits PFR to take up modernisation of TN plant for Rs 1,500cr

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 1,300 cr for 5-year bonds: Report

Nestle launches Cerelac variants with no refined sugar in Indian market

Muthoot Finance raises $400 mn by dollar bonds with 4.5 yrs maturity time

Sarla Aviation, Bengaluru Airport tie up to launch electric flying taxis


Among other important actions discussed in the meeting was considering an opt-out method for cornea donation, whereby anyone who dies in a hospital will be presumed to be a cornea donor unless they register their dissent.

“As a policy, presumed consent for retrieval of cornea in all cases of hospital deaths of Indian citizens unless the person had opted out during his lifetime, should be implemented,” according to one of the action points suggested in the minutes of the meeting.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Banks can claim deductions for broken period interest: Supreme Court

Federal Bank Q1 results: Profit rises 17% to Rs 1,027 cr on loan recoveries

Jana SFB Q1 result: Net profit rises 89% to Rs 171 cr, NII up at Rs 610 cr

Bank holidays in July: Banks to remain closed for 12 days; details here

Banks seek clarification on RBI's credit card network choice guidelines

Topics :banks in indiaHuman Rights

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story