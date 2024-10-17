Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 1,300 cr for 5-year bonds: Report

The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 7.57 per cent and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day

LIC Housing Finance
File Photo | Source: Realty Plus magazine
Reuters
Oct 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
India's LIC Housing Finance has accepted bids worth Rs 1,300 crore ($154.70 million) for bonds maturing in five years, three bankers said on Thursday.
 
The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 7.57 per cent and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.
 

The company did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

