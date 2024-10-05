REC disburses loans worth Rs 90,955 cr from Apr-Sep, up 20% from yr ago

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In the September quarter of FY25, REC said it disbursed Rs 47,303 crore loans, 13.71 per cent higher than the Rs 41,598 crore disbursed a year earlier

Renewable energy
REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking financial company focusing on power sector financing in India. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
State-owned REC has disbursed loans worth Rs 90,955 crore during April-September FY25, up 20.10 per cent from the year-ago period.

Of the total amount, Rs 11,297 crore was green loan, 92.68 per cent higher year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

In the September quarter of FY25, REC said it disbursed Rs 47,303 crore loans, 13.71 per cent higher than the Rs 41,598 crore disbursed a year earlier.

Of this, renewable energy loans aggregated to Rs 5,946 crore, up 37.35 per cent YoY.

Renewable energy loans accounted for 13 per cent of the total disbursals in the July-September period in FY25 as against 10 per cent in the year-ago period.

REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a non-banking financial company focusing on power sector financing in India.


First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

