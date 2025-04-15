Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 09:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q4 results today: ICICI Pru Life, Ireda among 9 to post earnings on Apr 15

Q4 results today: ICICI Pru Life, Ireda among 9 to post earnings on Apr 15

Q4 FY25 company results, April 15: Nine firms including ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Ireda to release earnings report for Jan-Mar quarter

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

BSE building, Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) will be among nine companies to release their earnings report for the last quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The companies are also expected to disclose their performance for the entire financial year that ended on March 31.  Other companies releasing earnings reports today include Bombay Wire Ropes, Delta Industrial, Resources, GM Breweries, MRP Agro, and Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments.
 

TCS Q4 highlights

The Q4 earnings season kicked off with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services company, reporting a 1.7 per cent drop in net profit to ₹12,224 crore. This decline was attributed to rising uncertainty, delays in client decision-making, and project ramp-downs.
 
 
Despite the weak quarter, TCS reported a 5.8 per cent increase in net profit for the full financial year, reaching ₹48,553 crore. Annual revenue grew by 6 per cent to ₹255,342 crore, helping the company surpass the $30 billion revenue mark for the first time.
 
TCS also announced that it would delay salary hikes for employees starting in April, citing ongoing macroeconomic challenges, including the continued tariff tensions between the US and other countries.
 

Market review Apr 15

Indian stock markets are likely to rise for a second consecutive session, supported by strong gains on Wall Street overnight. The rally in the US markets was driven by the announcement of tariff pauses and exemptions by the Trump administration last week.
 
Indian markets remained closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.
 
Asian markets followed Wall Street's lead and were trading higher on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.18 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.51 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.38 per cent.
  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Meanwhile, analysts expect Indian companies to post slower revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter of FY25. This would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of low single-digit growth, amid ongoing challenges such as subdued consumer demand and weak credit growth.   
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 15

  1. Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
  2. Delta Industrial Resources Ltd
  3. GM Breweries Ltd
  4. Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom Ltd
  5. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
  6. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
  7. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda)
  8. MRP Agro Ltd
  9. Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd​

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

