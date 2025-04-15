Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for India on tariff pause; CPI, WPI eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are headed for a higher start, tracking overnight gains in global markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to gain for another straight day, led by the higher close on Wall Street overnight that was fuelled by the pause and exemptions in tariffs announced by the US administration in the previous week. Indian stock markets were closed on Monday, April 4 on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.
Overnight, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78 per cent to close at 40,524.79, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.64 per cent to end at 16,831.48, and the S&P 500 added 0.79 per cent to settle at 5,405.97. Wall Street futures, however, were trading lower. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined 0.2 per cent. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region, meanwhile, were higher on Tuesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was higher by 1.18 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was ahead by 0.51 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had gained 0.38 per cent.
In that backdrop, at 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,304, around 390 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
According to Ajit Mishra, SVP, research at Religare Broking, on the index front, a decisive close above 22,900 for Nifty could pave the way for a retest of the key moving average zone near 23,400. "On the downside, immediate support lies at 22,300. Until more stability is seen, we recommend maintaining a hedged approach. Participants should stay focused on global developments and corporate earnings for further direction," he noted.
Meanwhile, investors are also awaiting India's March month retail and wholesale inflation data, along with fourth quarter earnings reports from companies, including names such as IREDA and MRP Agro, among others. That apart, India’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) sector could be a comparative gainer from the current tariff war, while a ₹23,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components may further boost margins and enable a broader product mix. READ MORE
8:05 AM
With the US imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on all trading partners except China, American buyers are requesting Indian exporters to bear one-third to half of the additional tariff, according to exporters.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As shipments resume, US buyers want Indian sellers to split tariff cost
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Following the implementation of a 90-day suspension on America’s country-specific reciprocal tariffs, exporters have reported a revival in outbound shipments to the United States based on existing orders. However, the outlook for new orders remains unclear.
With the US imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on all trading partners except China, American buyers are requesting Indian exporters to bear one-third to half of the additional tariff, according to exporters.
In sectors like apparel, sellers are working to capitalise on the 90-day window to dispatch their shipments to the US before the July 9 deadline. READ MORE
8:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Industry bodies seek immediate safeguards against influx of Chinese goods
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Several industry groups have called for urgent government action, advocating for anti-dumping duties in response to a reported surge in Chinese imports into India over the past two weeks.
While the exact volume of these imports remains unclear, domestic manufacturers have pointed to higher tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in the US as a key factor. They argue that these tariffs are causing price imbalances and oversupply challenges, negatively impacting local production. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading guide, April 15: Global mkts, India's WPI, CPI for Mar, Q4 results
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global markets were mixed after US President Donald Trump announced the exclusion of steep tariffs on smartphones, computers, and some other electronics imported largely from China - sizeable relief to tech firms like Apple reliant on imported products. However, Trump said on Sunday that he would be announcing the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week. Here are the top things to keep in mind while trading on Tuesday. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region are mixed after the overnight gains on Wall Street, led by a rally in tech stocks.
7:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 7:33 AM IST