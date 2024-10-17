Sembcorp industries bags 150 MW wind-solar hybrid project by subsidiary

Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries on Thursday said it has secured a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid project through its arm Sembcorp Green Infra Private Ltd.

The build-own-operate project is part of a 600 MW bid issued by SECI.

Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly-owned renewables subsidiary Sembcorp Green Infra Private Ltd, has received the Letter of Award (LOA) for a 150MW Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) connected wind-solar hybrid power project (the Project) from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI), according to a company statement.

The power generated from this project will be sold to SECI under a loterm power purchase agreement (PPA) lasting 25 years. This is, however, subject to the execution of the PPA and upon completion of the project, the statement said.