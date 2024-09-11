Cabinet approves Rs 12,461 cr support for 31,350 MW hydropower projects

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of Ministry of Power for modification of the scheme of budgetary support for cost of Enabling Infrastructure for HEP

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made the announcements after the Cabinet meeting |(File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:59 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 12,461 crore outlay to support the development of 31,350 MW hydropower projects to be implemented over the next eight years.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Power for modification of the scheme of budgetary support for the cost of Enabling Infrastructure for Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) with a total outlay of Rs 12,461 crore, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the scheme will be implemented from FY2024-25 to FY2031-32.

The limit of the budgetary support for the cost of enabling infrastructure has been rationalised to Rs one crore/MW for projects up to 200 MW and Rs 200 crore plus Rs 0.75 crore per MW exceeding 200 MW, for projects above 200 MW.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

