Cabinet approves Rs 12,461 cr support for 31,350 MW hydropower projects

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 12,461 crore outlay to support the development of 31,350 MW hydropower projects to be implemented over the next eight years.
According to the statement, the scheme will be implemented from FY2024-25 to FY2031-32.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The limit of the budgetary support for the cost of enabling infrastructure has been rationalised to Rs one crore/MW for projects up to 200 MW and Rs 200 crore plus Rs 0.75 crore per MW exceeding 200 MW, for projects above 200 MW.