SpiceJet moves SC against order grounding its three leased engines

Spicejet
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
SpiceJet moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order that directed the grounding and return of three engines leased from Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS.

The division bench of the Delhi High Court had rejected cash-strapped airline SpiceJet's plea, saying it did not wish to interfere with the single-judge order of the same court and asked the parties to settle.

The airline, which operates 21 aircraft, has now approached the Supreme Court.

The division bench of the Delhi High Court was hearing SpiceJet’s appeal against a single-bench order grounding the three leased engines from French companies Team France 01 SAS and Sunbird France 02 SAS.

The cash-strapped airline told the court in the last hearing that it will make an additional payment of $1.6 million along with monthly instalments of $1 million by September 30.

The airline's counsel said that as of August 12, there is an admitted default to the extent of $2.67 million towards the outstanding amount and sought an extension of time until September 30 to clear the dues. He also said that they have plans to raise $357 million.

The lessors had filed a case against SpiceJet in December, claiming dues of more than $20 million for the engines.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

