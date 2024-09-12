IHCL strengthens presence in Tamil Nadu, adds two more hotels in Chennai

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) will come up with two new hotels, Vivanta and Ginger, in Chennai’s Mahindra World City (MWC), the country’s largest hospitality company announced on Thursday.

These greenfield projects will be developed on a three-acre land parcel near the Kolavai Lake, in the heart of the integrated business city.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “IHCL has been present in Chennai for over five decades. These signings are in line with our strategy of expanding our presence into emerging micro-markets of key metros. Such markets with planned industrial, residential and social infrastructure offer substantial opportunities for a multi-brand hospitality development. Solidifying our presence in the city, both Vivanta and Ginger are well positioned to cater to the diverse demand of this integrated business city.”