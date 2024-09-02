Tata Motors launches new Curvv SUV Coupe; priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Coupe SUV, marking its entry into the fast-growing mid-SUV segment with internal combustion engine (ICE) options.

The Curvv, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the introductory period, is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options.

It is equipped with dual-clutch automatic transmission across all powertrains, a first in the segment for diesel engines.

With its introductory pricing set to attract a wide range of consumers, the vehicle will challenge established players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-SUV segment.

“The launch of the Tata Curvv is a significant leap towards automotive excellence as it brings to India a new SUV Coupe body style that has so far been recognised globally and has only been available in premium categories. We are excited to launch this car into the market today and are confident that our customers will enjoy this differentiated offering,” Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, said.