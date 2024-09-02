Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as new managing director for India

Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as new managing director for India

At Philips, Bharath Sesha succeeds Daniel Mazon, who has moved to a global role at Philips headquarters in the Netherlands

Philips India MD, Bharath Sesha
Philips new India MD Bharath Sesha seen in a file image. (Image: Philips)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dutch multinational conglomerate Philips on Monday said that it has appointed Bharath Sesha as Managing Director for India, starting September 1.

Bharath will lead Philips' growth strategy in India and oversee the healthcare business based in Gurugram, an official press release issued by the company read. Additionally, he will also manage Philips’ operations across several key locations in India. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


He succeeds Daniel Mazon, who has moved to a global role at the Philips headquarters in the Netherlands.


Bharath Sesha brings over 20 years of global experience to his new role, with a deep understanding of the Indian market, particularly in the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, Philips noted. He has a strong background in strategic leadership, business development, and operational excellence. Before joining Philips, he was the MD at Heubach Colorants India. Bharath holds a Master’s in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management and an MBA from ITM.

Speaking on his new role, Bharath said, "I am thrilled to join Philips and contribute to our mission of improving healthcare accessibility and affordability in India. I look forward to working with our talented team to bring our innovative technologies to address India's unique healthcare needs. We will continue to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders to enhance our impact on the lives of millions by expanding access to quality care."

More From This Section

TikTok parent ByteDance eyes $9.5 bn in record Asia dollar corporate loan

Govt receives about Rs 2,413 cr as dividend tranche from BPCL: Dipam secy

Govt approves Kaynes' Rs 3,307 cr semiconductor unit at Gujarat's Sanand

Maruti Suzuki plans Arena Satellites to tap smaller towns, new markets

SC issues notice to HP on Adani Power's plea seeking Rs 280 cr refund


In July, Philips reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, driven by savings from job cuts. The Dutch medical device company saw its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation or Ebita rise 9.3 per cent to 495 million euros ($537.4 million), surpassing analysts' forecast of 433 million euros.

Since late 2022, Philips has announced plans to cut up to 10,000 jobs. In 2023, the company reduced its workforce by 8,000 employees.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cost savings drive Philips' Q2 profit growth, flags insurance payout

Breathe easy! Philips says its sleep apnea devices safe for use in India

Philips pays $1.1 billion in US settlement over ventilator recall

US federal court orders Philips to curb production of sleep apnea devices

LIVE: 27 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; 140 trains cancelled, 26 NDRF teams deployed

Topics :PhilipsPhilips IndiaBS Web ReportsPharma CompaniesNetherlands

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story