Govt receives about Rs 2,413 cr as dividend tranche from BPCL: Dipam secy

The government has received about Rs 2,413 crore in dividends from oil PSU BPCL, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) said on Monday.

"Government has received about Rs 2,413 crore from BPCL as dividend tranche," Dipam Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a post on X.

In the current financial year 2024-25 so far, Rs 15,389.14 crore has been received through dividends from the CPSEs.

This includes Rs 5,091 crore from Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Rs 40 crore from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL), Rs 554 crore from Power Finance Corp, and Rs 3,443 crore from Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) as special dividend.