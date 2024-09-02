Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / August auto sales impact: Hero, Eicher, and Maruti gain; TaMo, TVS slip

August auto sales impact: Hero, Eicher, and Maruti gain; TaMo, TVS slip

Automaker Tata Motors saw an 8.1 per cent drop in total sales for August 2024, totaling 71,693 vehicles compared to 78,010 units in August 2023.

Indian automobile industry takes inorganic route to support growth cycles
SI Reporter New D
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Auto stocks in focus: Automobile stocks, on Monday, September 2, 2024, showed a mixed trend following modest auto sales in August 2024.

At 10:10 AM, Tata Motors was down over 1 per cent, while TVS Motors and VST Tillers fell 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, Hero MotoCorp saw an increase of 1.29 per cent, with Eicher and Maruti Suzuki also posting gains of 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the Nifty Auto index was trading 0.46 per cent lower at 26,051.70.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Sales highlights 

Automaker Tata Motors saw an 8.1 per cent drop in total sales for August 2024, totaling 71,693 vehicles compared to 78,010 units in August 2023. Domestic sales alone fell 8 per cent year-on-year, from 76,261 units to 70,006 units. The company's sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) decreased from 13,506 units to 12,008 units. Consequently, Tata Motors' stock fell 1.83 per cent, hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,089 per share.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales for August, with 181,782 units dispatched compared to 189,082 units in the same month last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped by 8 per cent, from 156,114 units to 143,075 units. The stock fell 0.64 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 12,341.25 per share.

Eicher Motors also saw a 5 per cent decline in Royal Enfield motorcycle sales, totaling 73,629 units in August 2024 compared to 77,583 units last year. Export sales fell 2 per cent to 8,006 units. VE commercial vehicle sales grew 1 per cent to 6,543 units, with domestic sales increasing by 2 per cent to 6,028 units. However, exports of VE commercial vehicles dropped by 23.25 per cent to 255 units. The stock dropped 0.97 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 4,910.05 per share. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty at 25,300; Broader markets, Auto, Pharma drag

Brokerages bullish on Gala Precision IPO; GMP jumps 45%; should you bid?

F&O Cues: Options data hint more gains for Nifty; 4 stocks see long buildup

Weekly Outlook: Nifty eyes 25,550; but this chart pattern can derail rally

Indian govt bond yields seen marginally higher, tracking US peers


TVS Motor Company, on the other hand, saw a 13 per cent increase in total sales in August 2024, reaching 391,588 units compared to 345,848 units in August 2023. Two-wheeler sales grew 14 per cent, with motorcycles up 11 per cent and scooters up 15 per cent. Despite this positive growth, the stock declined 0.75 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 2,790.90 per share.

Hero MotoCorp reported dispatches of 512,360 units of motorcycles and scooters in August 2024. The company noted that supply shortages slightly impacted sales but expects to recover in September. Hero MotoCorp experienced a month-on-month sales increase of 38 per cent and a year-to-date growth of 8 per cent over the same period last fiscal year. The stock surged 3.25 per cent, reaching an intraday high of Rs 5,628.30 per share.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MOIL shares slump over 3% after price reduction of manganese ore; details

Indian Hume Pipe surges 14% on securing LoI for order worth Rs 859 crore

Gujarat Gas stock flies 14% on merger, demerger plan; brokerages upbeat

Stocks to Watch: Eicher, MSIL, NBCC, Biocon, Insecticides India, KIMS

SDBL, Hikal among today's top stock picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyBajaj Auto Eicher MotorsBajaj AutoEicher Motors sharesEicher MotorsHero MotoCorpTata MotorsNifty AutoNifty Auto index

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story